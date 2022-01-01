Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Allandale

Go
Allandale restaurants
Toast

Allandale restaurants that serve chili

JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chili$0.00
House smoked chili flavored with our house blend of dried chili powders, seasonings and fresh K&C Cattle Beef.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$15.00
Our Famous French Fries with a whole topping of our chili! Mixed Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and diced white onions on top!
Firehouse Chili$11.00
Our famous Firehouse Chili topped with mixed Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and diced white onions! Served with tortilla chips. Available Saturday and Sunday Lunch Only!
More about Bartlett's

Browse other tasty dishes in Allandale

French Toast

Fried Pickles

Chips And Salsa

Edamame

Cookies

Cake

Sundaes

Quinoa Salad

Map

More near Allandale to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (979 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston