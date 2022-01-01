Cookies in Allandale
Allandale restaurants that serve cookies
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
|Black/White Cookie
|$4.00
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$22.00
Half dozen very very chocolate chip cookies
|Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
|Lemon Shortbread Cookie
|$4.00
Shortbread cookie with lemon zest, lemon juice, and demarara sugar
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
7329 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Ronnie's Cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
|Celeste's Best Cookie
|$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
More about Happy Chicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Cookies
|$3.99
Two Hot and Chewy, Double Chocolate Cookies.