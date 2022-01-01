Egg salad sandwiches in Allandale
Allandale restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Deviled Egg Salad Sando
|$9.00
Savory deviled eggs chopped and mixed with bacon bits and chopped Jalapenos. Served on toasted Texas toast.
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Egg Salad
|SALAD Egg Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette on side
|Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun