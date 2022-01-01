Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Allandale

Go
Allandale restaurants
Toast

Allandale restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Deviled Egg Salad Sando$9.00
Savory deviled eggs chopped and mixed with bacon bits and chopped Jalapenos. Served on toasted Texas toast.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Item pic

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad
SALAD Egg Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette on side
Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich$13.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
More about Local Foods Austin Popup

Browse other tasty dishes in Allandale

Chicken Soup

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Salmon

French Fries

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Allandale to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston