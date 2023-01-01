Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Allandale restaurants you'll love

Allandale restaurants
Toast

Must-try Allandale restaurants

Consumer pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats Burnet

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Mole$6.00
shredded chicken in a rich mole sauce, mexican rice, refried black beans, cilantro
El Hippie$5.50
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, escabeche, grilled onion, guacamole
Queso w/ Chips$0.00
chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chutzpah Chicken Schnitzel Parm$12.00
Juicy Chicken thigh breaded and fried crispy. Sliced and placed on fresh French roll then covered in our rich tomato gravy, grilled red pepper and onion with melted
provolone and fresh parm.
The Colson VIP French Dip$12.50
Thin sliced slow roasted sirloin
and grilled onions simmered in a rich au ju placed on a hoagie roll with light mayo, then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with a cup of hot au ju for dipping. Add spicy jardinière for the italian
experience.
OG Philly$12.00
1/2 pound of grilled steak on an Amoroso Roll. Comes with House made Cheese Wiz. Just like you'd get in Philly.
Consumer pic

 

Local Foods - 2nd Street District

454 West 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Sammie$13.00
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
Banh Mi$15.00
Roasted Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, cucumber-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, aioli, French roll
Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Salad$15.00
Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
Grilled Chicken Salad$22.00
Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
Asian Noodle Salad$19.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
PhoNatic image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic - Northcross

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pat's Plate$13.95
Brooklyn Bowl$13.95
Banh Mi Sandwich$0.00
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand Burnet

7329 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUL BOULDER$0.00
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
WUNDER SHOWZEN$0.00
almondmilk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
I DREAM OF GREENIE$0.00
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
Poke-Poke image

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke - Hancock

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)
Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots
Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
Happy Chicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Happy Nuggets$8.99
8 Crispy Nuggets, a Happy Sauce of your choice, served with plenty of Fries!
Chick Sandwich$9.99
Crispy Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, a Happy Sauce of your choice- all on a Toasted Bun and served with Fries! (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Jumbo Chick$17.49
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders with 2 Happy Sauces of your choice, your choice of side and plenty of fries!
Best Korean Fried Chicken image

 

hi wings - The Best Korean Fried Chicken in Texas!

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Battered Wings$17.99
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection.
True Korean Fried Chicken in wings.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Whole Korean Fried Chicken$27.99
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy!
(whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast)
Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
5 Battered Wings$9.99
Crispy battered with our own secret recipe. Enjoy crispy outside and moist inside.
Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Yard Bar & Fat City image

 

Fat City

6700 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single w/ Cheese Sack/COMBO$10.25
3 single stacks (cheese, onions, pickles) & fries or tots
Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO$11.00
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
Double w/ Cheese Sack/COMBO$11.50
3 double stacks (cheese, onions, pickles) & fries or tots
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand Oak Hill

6705 US-290, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MOONTOWER$0.00
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
AÇAI BOWL$10.75
apple juice, strawberry, açai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
WILD CHILD$0.00
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
Barley Swine image

 

Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.

6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin

Avg 4.9 (6790 reviews)
Dos Batos image

TACOS

Dos Batos - Anderson Lane

2525 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (2011 reviews)
Fast Pay
Flyrite Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Flyrite Chicken - Burnet

6539 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (2321 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
The Aristocrat Lounge image

 

The Aristocrat Lounge

6507 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (543 reviews)
Ichiban image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Ichiban - Austin

7310 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (764 reviews)
