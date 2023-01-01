Allandale restaurants you'll love
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats Burnet
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Chicken Mole
|$6.00
shredded chicken in a rich mole sauce, mexican rice, refried black beans, cilantro
|El Hippie
|$5.50
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, escabeche, grilled onion, guacamole
|Queso w/ Chips
|$0.00
chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Chutzpah Chicken Schnitzel Parm
|$12.00
Juicy Chicken thigh breaded and fried crispy. Sliced and placed on fresh French roll then covered in our rich tomato gravy, grilled red pepper and onion with melted
provolone and fresh parm.
|The Colson VIP French Dip
|$12.50
Thin sliced slow roasted sirloin
and grilled onions simmered in a rich au ju placed on a hoagie roll with light mayo, then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with a cup of hot au ju for dipping. Add spicy jardinière for the italian
experience.
|OG Philly
|$12.00
1/2 pound of grilled steak on an Amoroso Roll. Comes with House made Cheese Wiz. Just like you'd get in Philly.
Local Foods - 2nd Street District
454 West 2nd Street, Austin
|Garden Sammie
|$13.00
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
|Banh Mi
|$15.00
Roasted Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, cucumber-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, aioli, French roll
|Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Traditional Salad
|$15.00
Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$22.00
Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$19.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic - Northcross
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Pat's Plate
|$13.95
|Brooklyn Bowl
|$13.95
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$0.00
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand Burnet
7329 Burnet Rd, Austin
|SOUL BOULDER
|$0.00
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
|$0.00
almondmilk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|I DREAM OF GREENIE
|$0.00
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke - Hancock
2320 Hancock Dr, Austin
|JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)
Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots
|Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
|Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Happy Nuggets
|$8.99
8 Crispy Nuggets, a Happy Sauce of your choice, served with plenty of Fries!
|Chick Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, a Happy Sauce of your choice- all on a Toasted Bun and served with Fries! (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
|Jumbo Chick
|$17.49
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders with 2 Happy Sauces of your choice, your choice of side and plenty of fries!
hi wings - The Best Korean Fried Chicken in Texas!
2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin
|10 Battered Wings
|$17.99
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection.
True Korean Fried Chicken in wings.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
|Whole Korean Fried Chicken
|$27.99
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy!
(whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast)
Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
|5 Battered Wings
|$9.99
Crispy battered with our own secret recipe. Enjoy crispy outside and moist inside.
Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Fat City
6700 Burnet Road, Austin
|Single w/ Cheese Sack/COMBO
|$10.25
3 single stacks (cheese, onions, pickles) & fries or tots
|Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO
|$11.00
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
|Double w/ Cheese Sack/COMBO
|$11.50
3 double stacks (cheese, onions, pickles) & fries or tots
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand Oak Hill
6705 US-290, Austin
|MOONTOWER
|$0.00
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
|AÇAI BOWL
|$10.75
apple juice, strawberry, açai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
|WILD CHILD
|$0.00
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Flyrite Chicken - Burnet
6539 Burnet Rd, Austin
The Aristocrat Lounge
6507 Burnet Rd, Austin
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Ichiban - Austin
7310 Burnet Rd, Austin