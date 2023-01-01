Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Allandale

Allandale restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats Burnet

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas$11.00
corn flautas, cabbage, guac, crema fresca, queso fresco
More about Taco Flats Burnet
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami Flautas - Rueben Style$7.50
More about JewBoy Sub Shop

