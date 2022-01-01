French fries in Allandale
Allandale restaurants that serve french fries
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Parmesan French Fries
|$3.50
Thin and crispy dusted with kosher salt and Parmesan. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Shoestring French Fries
|$7.00
Fresh made in-hose shoestring fries.
|Shoestring French Fries
|$8.00
Fresh made in-house shoestring fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|French Fry Full Tray
|$59.99
Crispy French Fries, served hot! Serves 16-20
|French Fry Half Tray
|$34.99
Crispy French Fries, served hot! Serves 8-12
|French Fries
|$3.49
Crispy French Fries, served hot!