Austin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Top American restaurants in Austin, Texas

Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas for many reasons. Some say the city is the live music capital of Texas but it also has a fantastic reputation for a thriving restaurant scene. Here, you can find every type of cuisine you're looking for, but American restaurants are a nice go-to choice when you can't decide. At almost any place, you can find dozens of entrees and appetizers, and many restaurants offer online takeout orders with curbside pickup service included.

In Austin proper, you have a few choices near downtown across from the Colorado River. Yet, most of the American restaurants lie between 1st Street and 11th Street along I-35, not necessarily near the University of Texas campus. What's great about the American restaurants in Austin is that they're not afraid to get really creative with their concepts and menu items. Expect a handful of surprises.

Must-try American restaurants in Austin

Little Ola's Biscuits image

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Goodall's at Hotel Ella image

 

Goodall's at Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Aged Filet Mignon$24.00
"A seared and roasted 8oz aged filet mignon. Served with local hi-fi mycology mushrooms, japenese eggplant, fried brussel sprouts, red chimichurri sauce, and fleur de sel.
Wild Boar Fried Dumplings$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed with pumpkin seed oil and nutritional yeast. Garnished with lemon zest.
More about Goodall's at Hotel Ella
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy # 600, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Texas Tortilla Catfish$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
Waterloo Migas$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Texas Philly$13.95
Thinly Shaved beef sirloin or fajita chicken, Queso Blanco, caramelized onions and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted hoagie. We serve the queso on the side for to go orders
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Via 313 image

 

Via 313

6705 Hwy 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plain$10.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Pepperoni$11.00
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
Large Detroiter$24.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
More about Via 313
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Chicken Fried New York Strip$18.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickle Slices$10.00
Hand-breaded, fried, and served with ranch dressing
Val's Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
Small Kumback Cheeseburger$6.45
American Cheese, mayo, pickle, and tomato
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Works$14.25
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Kiddos Breakfast$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
More about Waterloo Ice House
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels sprouts$8.00
lemon pomegranate glaze
Beet Salad$13.00
gred beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
Texas Wagyu Steak$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Foreign & Domestic image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fingerlings$6.00
tossed with duck fat, dill, & pecorino
44 Farms Bavette Steak$29.00
Rutabaga butter, Braised turnip greens, & Crispy Shallots
Market Fish$28.00
Red thai curry, Butternut squash, & Cucumber
More about Foreign & Domestic
Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE image

 

Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE

603 W. Live oak St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ATX-Mex$12.00
Veggie Burger$11.00
French Burger$13.00
More about Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
The League Kitchen and Tavern image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Club$15.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
The Society Burger$13.99
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
The League Kitchen and Tavern image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Grilled Wings$12.99
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf$17.99
House-made -beef and pork mixture – mashers – jalapeño gravy – Chipotle ketchup
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
The League Kitchen and Tavern image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$17.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
Grilled Wings$12.99
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$15.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Freak$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
Cheeseburger$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Double Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
More about Burger Bar
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen image

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$12.00
Pork belly lardons, sliced hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, green onions, grape tomatoes & radish. Served on our organic spring mix with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Straight Shooter Burger$13.25
Hearty half-pound burger cooked to perfection and served on a toasted brioche roll. Dressed with organic mixed greens, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles. Served with your choice of condiment and side item.
Joe vs the Avocado Bowl$12.75
Whole fresh avocado and quinoa are topped with street corn, Cotija cheese, red onion & cilantro. Served over organic mixed greens with a side of fresh-prepared citrus vinaigrette. (Make it VEGAN - order without Mexican corn & Cotija)
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Provencal Salad$12.00
mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette
BBQ Salmon$34.00
house barbecue sauce, coconut rice, night’s vegetable
Wood-fired Artichokes$17.00
herb butter, chimmi, artisan bread
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Texas Hash$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
More about Paperboy
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dirty Biscuit$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
Side Mac$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
More about Slake Cafe
Salt & Time Cafe image

 

Salt & Time Cafe

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Muffuletta$10.00
House specialty: Swedish Hill focaccia, house made lunch meats: mortadella, cotto salami, beef cotto, peperone, swiss and provolone cheese, olive tapenade, and mayo. Contains tree nuts.
Jamon Beurre$7.00
Housemade mezcal ham, good butter, pickles, served on a baguette.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Fried pasture raised egg with your choice of protein and toppings. Choice of tomato jam or salsa verde spread. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
More about Salt & Time Cafe
Waterloo Ice House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
Texas Tortilla Catfish$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
Classic Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Cold Water Salmon$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
More about Bartlett's
TLC image

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Avocado Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad*$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
More about TLC
Odd Duck image

 

Odd Duck

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (14874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple & Cheddar Salad$12.00
Pink peppercorn vinaigrette, aged cheddar, arugula, persimmon, radish, toasted pecan. Gluten and dairy free. Can be vegan or nut free.
Pan-Seared Scallops$35.00
Masa Butter: masa, butter, xantham, chicken carnitas liquid
Salsa Macha: pasilla, ancho, arbol chiles, garlic, pepitas, sesame seeds, coriander, red wine vin.
allergens: dairy (only butter), corn, seeds (pepitas, sesame), gluten (carnitas liquid), not pescatarean, alliums
Roasted Sweet Potato$10.00
Massaman curry, nuoc cham, candied peanut, lime, mint. Dairy and gluten-free, can be prepared vegan or nut-free.
More about Odd Duck
Provision image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision

4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin

Avg 4.2 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk brined confit chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, tomato, house pickle & hot sauce aioli on brioche
Fried Chicken Slider$15.00
black pepper white gravy & house pickles
portobello available upon request
Deviled Egg$7.00
Creamy whipped deviled eggs with Provision house fermented hot sauce and giardinera
More about Provision
Texas French Bread image

SANDWICHES

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TFB cookie$1.90
all of our baked goods are made with 100% organic grains
Baguette French$3.40
organic wheat flour, dry yeast, salt, white sourdough starter, water CONTAINS: WHEAT
COOKIE TIN (assorted)$42.00
dozens of assorted dainty holiday cookies
More about Texas French Bread
Gourdough's Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gourdough's Public House

2700 South Lamar Street, Austin

Avg 4.3 (3620 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Funky Monkey$7.75
Miss Shortcake$7.75
Freebird$7.75
More about Gourdough's Public House
Happy Chicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chick Wrap$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
Chick Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
ATX Salad with Chicken$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
More about Happy Chicks
Hestia and Kalimotxo! image

 

Hestia and Kalimotxo!

607 W Third St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kali Burger$14.00
served a la carte. 44 farms beef, px onion, mushroom aioli, mahon cheese, house-made bun
Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice$8.00
with smoked strawberry
Blistered Shishito Peppers$9.00
sea salt, preserved lemon aioli
More about Hestia and Kalimotxo!

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Austin

Tacos

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston