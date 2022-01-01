Austin American restaurants you'll love
Top American restaurants in Austin, Texas
Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas for many reasons. Some say the city is the live music capital of Texas but it also has a fantastic reputation for a thriving restaurant scene. Here, you can find every type of cuisine you're looking for, but American restaurants are a nice go-to choice when you can't decide. At almost any place, you can find dozens of entrees and appetizers, and many restaurants offer online takeout orders with curbside pickup service included.
In Austin proper, you have a few choices near downtown across from the Colorado River. Yet, most of the American restaurants lie between 1st Street and 11th Street along I-35, not necessarily near the University of Texas campus. What's great about the American restaurants in Austin is that they're not afraid to get really creative with their concepts and menu items. Expect a handful of surprises.
Must-try American restaurants in Austin
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
|Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
|Biscuit Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Popular items
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Fat Jack Burger
|$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
|Crunchy Catfish and Slaw
|$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Popular items
|8oz Aged Filet Mignon
|$24.00
"A seared and roasted 8oz aged filet mignon. Served with local hi-fi mycology mushrooms, japenese eggplant, fried brussel sprouts, red chimichurri sauce, and fleur de sel.
|Wild Boar Fried Dumplings
|$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed with pumpkin seed oil and nutritional yeast. Garnished with lemon zest.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy # 600, Austin
|Popular items
|Texas Tortilla Catfish
|$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
|Waterloo Migas
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
|Texas Philly
|$13.95
Thinly Shaved beef sirloin or fajita chicken, Queso Blanco, caramelized onions and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted hoagie. We serve the queso on the side for to go orders
Via 313
6705 Hwy 290, Austin
|Popular items
|Plain
|$10.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
|Pepperoni
|$11.00
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
|Large Detroiter
|$24.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Popular items
|Twisted Cobb Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Chicken Fried New York Strip
|$18.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Slices
|$10.00
Hand-breaded, fried, and served with ranch dressing
|Val's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
|Small Kumback Cheeseburger
|$6.45
American Cheese, mayo, pickle, and tomato
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
|Works
|$14.25
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
|Kiddos Breakfast
|$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Brussels sprouts
|$8.00
lemon pomegranate glaze
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
gred beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
|Texas Wagyu Steak
|$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Foreign & Domestic
306 E 53rd St, Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Fingerlings
|$6.00
tossed with duck fat, dill, & pecorino
|44 Farms Bavette Steak
|$29.00
Rutabaga butter, Braised turnip greens, & Crispy Shallots
|Market Fish
|$28.00
Red thai curry, Butternut squash, & Cucumber
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
|Club
|$15.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
|The Society Burger
|$13.99
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
|Grilled Wings
|$12.99
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
|Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf
|$17.99
House-made -beef and pork mixture – mashers – jalapeño gravy – Chipotle ketchup
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Pork Chop
|$17.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
|Grilled Wings
|$12.99
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
|Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF
|$15.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Veggie Freak
|$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
|Cheeseburger
|$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
|Double Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Pork belly lardons, sliced hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, green onions, grape tomatoes & radish. Served on our organic spring mix with a side of blue cheese dressing.
|Straight Shooter Burger
|$13.25
Hearty half-pound burger cooked to perfection and served on a toasted brioche roll. Dressed with organic mixed greens, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles. Served with your choice of condiment and side item.
|Joe vs the Avocado Bowl
|$12.75
Whole fresh avocado and quinoa are topped with street corn, Cotija cheese, red onion & cilantro. Served over organic mixed greens with a side of fresh-prepared citrus vinaigrette. (Make it VEGAN - order without Mexican corn & Cotija)
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Popular items
|Provencal Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette
|BBQ Salmon
|$34.00
house barbecue sauce, coconut rice, night’s vegetable
|Wood-fired Artichokes
|$17.00
herb butter, chimmi, artisan bread
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Pancake
|$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
|Texas Hash
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Dirty Biscuit
|$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
|Side Mac
|$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
Salt & Time Cafe
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Popular items
|Muffuletta
|$10.00
House specialty: Swedish Hill focaccia, house made lunch meats: mortadella, cotto salami, beef cotto, peperone, swiss and provolone cheese, olive tapenade, and mayo. Contains tree nuts.
|Jamon Beurre
|$7.00
Housemade mezcal ham, good butter, pickles, served on a baguette.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
Fried pasture raised egg with your choice of protein and toppings. Choice of tomato jam or salsa verde spread. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Popular items
|The Classic Breakfast Taco
|$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
|Texas Tortilla Catfish
|$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
|Old Fashioned Cheeseburger
|$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points
|$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
|Cold Water Salmon
|$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad*
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
|Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies
|$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
Odd Duck
1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Apple & Cheddar Salad
|$12.00
Pink peppercorn vinaigrette, aged cheddar, arugula, persimmon, radish, toasted pecan. Gluten and dairy free. Can be vegan or nut free.
|Pan-Seared Scallops
|$35.00
Masa Butter: masa, butter, xantham, chicken carnitas liquid
Salsa Macha: pasilla, ancho, arbol chiles, garlic, pepitas, sesame seeds, coriander, red wine vin.
allergens: dairy (only butter), corn, seeds (pepitas, sesame), gluten (carnitas liquid), not pescatarean, alliums
|Roasted Sweet Potato
|$10.00
Massaman curry, nuoc cham, candied peanut, lime, mint. Dairy and gluten-free, can be prepared vegan or nut-free.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Provision
4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk brined confit chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, tomato, house pickle & hot sauce aioli on brioche
|Fried Chicken Slider
|$15.00
black pepper white gravy & house pickles
portobello available upon request
|Deviled Egg
|$7.00
Creamy whipped deviled eggs with Provision house fermented hot sauce and giardinera
SANDWICHES
Texas French Bread
2900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Popular items
|TFB cookie
|$1.90
all of our baked goods are made with 100% organic grains
|Baguette French
|$3.40
organic wheat flour, dry yeast, salt, white sourdough starter, water CONTAINS: WHEAT
|COOKIE TIN (assorted)
|$42.00
dozens of assorted dainty holiday cookies
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gourdough's Public House
2700 South Lamar Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Funky Monkey
|$7.75
|Miss Shortcake
|$7.75
|Freebird
|$7.75
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Chick Wrap
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
|ATX Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
Hestia and Kalimotxo!
607 W Third St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kali Burger
|$14.00
served a la carte. 44 farms beef, px onion, mushroom aioli, mahon cheese, house-made bun
|Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice
|$8.00
with smoked strawberry
|Blistered Shishito Peppers
|$9.00
sea salt, preserved lemon aioli