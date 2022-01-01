Austin Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Bar Mischief
1221 E 6th, Austin
|Tito's Vodka
|$250.00
|Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)
|$4,183.00
|Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22
|$2,062.50
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Mapo Bolognese
|$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
|Korean Chicken Wings
|$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
|Pesto Udon
|$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Sweet Corn Fritters
|$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
|TG Chicken Karaage
|$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
|Coconut Scented Rice
|$4.50
**soy (white rice available upon request)
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|Green Beans
|$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
|Beef & Broccoli
|$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|THE BAD TACO
|$3.50
BACON, POTATOS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, EGGS, CHEESE
|THE UGLY TACO
|$4.00
FAJITA BEEF, BEANS, POTATOS, CHEESE, OVER MEDIUM EGG
|CHICKEN RICE BOWL
|$10.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AVOCADO SLICES, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
Carabao Express
2309 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Pancit Palabok
|$7.99
A delicious Filipino noodle dish topped with real shrimp and pork puréed to make a savory gravy sauce, sliced boiled egg, chicharron, and fried garlic. Hearty and savory, it's perfect as a light meal or anytime snack.
|Boodle Box
|$14.99
Your very own Boodle Fight in a box. 2 Bases, 3 Entrées, Lumpia Shanghai, Veggie Lumpia, egg, sauces and side garnishes.
|Beef Birria Tacos
|$11.99
Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with juicy tender beef, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a small side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeños.
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Cheeseburger Dumplings (6)
|$4.49
Ground angus beef and cheese filled dumplings served with our house special sauce.
|Pork Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.99
|Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle
|$8.99
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Hot & Sour Soup (GF)
|$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
|Sichuan Spicy Wontons
|$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
|Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)
|$16.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
The Peached Tortilla - Austin
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin
|Southern Fun
|$15.00
braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice
noodles
(contains shellfish)
|JapaJam Burger
|$14.00
tomato jam, 6 oz. all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, tempura onion strings, chinese bbq sauce served with fries
|Charred Brussels
|$9.00
bacon jam, parmesean, lemon oil
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|7. Pan Fried Turnip Cake (3)-臘味蘿蔔糕
|$6.95
|18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包
|$7.25
|14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃
|$6.95
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|2 EggRoll
|$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
|#90 Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
|#101 Ap chao Chay
|$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies
Cocky Teriyaki
5610 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$9.99
Chicken marinated in our special home made teriyaki marinade then finished with a spicy teriyaki chili sauce. Served with Calrose rice, crispy Iceberg Lettuce and served with our lemon poppyseed dressing.
|Veggie Yakisoba
|$8.99
A stir-fry noodle dish with an irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce combined with a healthy serving of stir-fry vegetables.
|Side Stir-Fry Veggies
|$4.99
A mixture of Snap Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini,Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, and fresh Garlic sautéed in our house made stir-fry sauce. A nice healthy option.