Austin Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Austin

Bar Mischief image

 

Bar Mischief

1221 E 6th, Austin

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tito's Vodka$250.00
Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)$4,183.00
Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22$2,062.50
More about Bar Mischief
Bar Peached image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mapo Bolognese$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
Korean Chicken Wings$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
Pesto Udon$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
More about Bar Peached
Loro Austin image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Chicken Karaage$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
Coconut Scented Rice$4.50
**soy (white rice available upon request)
More about Loro Austin
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
Green Beans$9.75
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
Beef & Broccoli$18.95
Ribeye | Black Garlic Smoked Beef Fat Mustard Soy | Sesame | Jasmine Rice
More about Old Thousand
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image

 

Chino's Fusion Hacienda

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE BAD TACO$3.50
BACON, POTATOS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, EGGS, CHEESE
THE UGLY TACO$4.00
FAJITA BEEF, BEANS, POTATOS, CHEESE, OVER MEDIUM EGG
CHICKEN RICE BOWL$10.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AVOCADO SLICES, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Carabao Express image

 

Carabao Express

2309 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pancit Palabok$7.99
A delicious Filipino noodle dish topped with real shrimp and pork puréed to make a savory gravy sauce, sliced boiled egg, chicharron, and fried garlic. Hearty and savory, it's perfect as a light meal or anytime snack.
Boodle Box$14.99
Your very own Boodle Fight in a box. 2 Bases, 3 Entrées, Lumpia Shanghai, Veggie Lumpia, egg, sauces and side garnishes.
Beef Birria Tacos$11.99
Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with juicy tender beef, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a small side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeños.
More about Carabao Express
Lotus Chinese image

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Dumplings (6)$4.49
Ground angus beef and cheese filled dumplings served with our house special sauce.
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$3.99
Vegetable Lo Mein Noodle$8.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Wu Chow image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot & Sour Soup (GF)$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
Sichuan Spicy Wontons$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)$16.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
More about Wu Chow
The Peached Tortilla - Austin image

 

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fun$15.00
braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice
noodles
(contains shellfish)
JapaJam Burger$14.00
tomato jam, 6 oz. all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, tempura onion strings, chinese bbq sauce served with fries
Charred Brussels$9.00
bacon jam, parmesean, lemon oil
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
7. Pan Fried Turnip Cake (3)-臘味蘿蔔糕$6.95
18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包$7.25
14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃$6.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 EggRoll$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
#90 Pad Thai$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
#101 Ap chao Chay$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Cocky Teriyaki image

 

Cocky Teriyaki

5610 North Interstate 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$9.99
Chicken marinated in our special home made teriyaki marinade then finished with a spicy teriyaki chili sauce. Served with Calrose rice, crispy Iceberg Lettuce and served with our lemon poppyseed dressing.
Veggie Yakisoba$8.99
A stir-fry noodle dish with an irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce combined with a healthy serving of stir-fry vegetables.
Side Stir-Fry Veggies$4.99
A mixture of Snap Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini,Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, and fresh Garlic sautéed in our house made stir-fry sauce. A nice healthy option.
More about Cocky Teriyaki

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Austin

Tacos

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston