Austin bakeries you'll love

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Austin Baguette$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
BLT$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Easy Egg Sandwich$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CARAMEL BANANA BREAD$5.00
For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Easy Tiger
Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NEW mini beignet Raspberry$2.25
French mini beignet bite filled with our homemade raspberry jam
Savory croissant$6.75
House made croissant made & baked on premises. Choice of meat and cheese.
Almond pain au chocolat$4.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises.
Baguette et Chocolat
Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GF Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Sugar Cookie$2.35
Gluten free sugar cookie topped with buttercream frosting and all the sprinkles!Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), sugar, butter, cream cheese, vanilla, salt, powdered sugar, lemon juice, sprinkles. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy.
GF Hand Decorated Sugar Cookie$3.75
Hand decorated Christmas/Winter themed sugar cookies. Designs vary.
Dream Bakery
Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TFB cookie$1.90
all of our baked goods are made with 100% organic grains
Baguette French$3.40
organic wheat flour, dry yeast, salt, white sourdough starter, water CONTAINS: WHEAT
COOKIE TIN (assorted)$42.00
dozens of assorted dainty holiday cookies
Texas French Bread
Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 Frontage RD #1100, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOLIDAY GRAZING BOARD$150.00
(Serves 6-7) Make it an Easy Holiday! Gather around the table with an assortment of Antonelli’s cheeses and select cured meats accompanied by Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough and Austin Baguette. Served with seasonal dried and fresh fruits, nuts and House Mustard, Salted Whipped Butter and Seasonal Jam.
Ingredients: Brie, Blue Cheese, Deer Creek Cheddar, Figs (Fresh), Apricots, Grapes, Sugared Cranberries, Prosciutto, Salami, Pecans/Almonds with Seasonal Chutney
CONTAINS: [Allergens] Gluten, Dairy, Nuts
Easy Tiger
Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
BLACK AND WHITE CAKE
Dark chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1417

1417 South 1st St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moules Frites$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
The Pascal Burger$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
Kolache$6.00
1417
Teal House Truck

1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.70
Single Cinnamon Roll$2.75
Sausage (single)$2.80
Teal House Truck
Swedish Hill

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
Single Bagel$3.00
Plain, Sea Salt, or Everything
add plain or jalapeño cream cheese, cashew cream cheese (V), salted butter, or seasonal jam +1.5
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Salad$16.00
Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce
Swedish Hill
Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BAGUETTE$4.50
Sourdough, Barton Springs Mill Crawford Red flour
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
fried chicken thigh, Honey BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, cabbage slaw, challah bun
TX FARM CHOP SALAD$12.99
Steelbow greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, butternut squash, shaved fennel, strawberries, radish, cashew, flax seed, chia seed, pepita, queso fresco *GF*
Sour Duck Market
Barile | Coastal Italian Cuisine

300 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barile | Coastal Italian Cuisine
0210 - TX-Austin Airport

6929 Airport Blvd., Suite 197, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
0210 - TX-Austin Airport
0211 - TX-LakeLine

11301 Lakeline Blvd., Ste. 140, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
0211 - TX-LakeLine
Milk & Cookies - Austin

1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Milk & Cookies - Austin
Easy Tiger

6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd #1100, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOLIDAY GRAZING BOARD$150.00
(Serves 6-7) Make it an Easy Holiday! Gather around the table with an assortment of Antonelli’s cheeses and select cured meats accompanied by Austin Walnut Cranberry Sourdough and Austin Baguette. Served with seasonal dried and fresh fruits, nuts and House Mustard, Salted Whipped Butter and Seasonal Jam.
Ingredients: Brie, Blue Cheese, Deer Creek Cheddar, Figs (Fresh), Apricots, Grapes, Sugared Cranberries, Prosciutto, Salami, Pecans/Almonds with Seasonal Chutney
CONTAINS: [Allergens] Gluten, Dairy, Nuts
Easy Tiger
Teal House Congress

2304 South Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Andy Croissant (Cinnamon Roll)$4.25
Cinnamon and Brown sugar croissant topped with icing and caramelized sugar
Sausage Kolache$3.85
Ham Croissant$5.00
Teal House Congress

