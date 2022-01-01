Austin bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Austin
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Austin Baguette
|$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|BLT
|$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)
|$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
|King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)
|$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
|Easy Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Popular items
|CARAMEL BANANA BREAD
|$5.00
For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)
|$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Popular items
|NEW mini beignet Raspberry
|$2.25
French mini beignet bite filled with our homemade raspberry jam
|Savory croissant
|$6.75
House made croissant made & baked on premises. Choice of meat and cheese.
|Almond pain au chocolat
|$4.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises.
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|Popular items
|GF Chocolate Croissant
|$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
|GF Sugar Cookie
|$2.35
Gluten free sugar cookie topped with buttercream frosting and all the sprinkles!Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), sugar, butter, cream cheese, vanilla, salt, powdered sugar, lemon juice, sprinkles. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy.
|GF Hand Decorated Sugar Cookie
|$3.75
Hand decorated Christmas/Winter themed sugar cookies. Designs vary.
SANDWICHES
Texas French Bread
2900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Popular items
|TFB cookie
|$1.90
all of our baked goods are made with 100% organic grains
|Baguette French
|$3.40
organic wheat flour, dry yeast, salt, white sourdough starter, water CONTAINS: WHEAT
|COOKIE TIN (assorted)
|$42.00
dozens of assorted dainty holiday cookies
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 Frontage RD #1100, Austin
|Popular items
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
|VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
|BLACK AND WHITE CAKE
Dark chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
1417
1417 South 1st St., Austin
|Popular items
|Moules Frites
|$22.00
PEI mussels + korean chile flake + white wine + pommesfrites + aioli
|The Pascal Burger
|$16.00
Camembert + caramelized onion + grain mustard + cornishon+Pommes frites
|Kolache
|$6.00
Teal House Truck
1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.70
|Single Cinnamon Roll
|$2.75
|Sausage (single)
|$2.80
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
|Single Bagel
|$3.00
Plain, Sea Salt, or Everything
add plain or jalapeño cream cheese, cashew cream cheese (V), salted butter, or seasonal jam +1.5
|Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|BAGUETTE
|$4.50
Sourdough, Barton Springs Mill Crawford Red flour
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
fried chicken thigh, Honey BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, cabbage slaw, challah bun
|TX FARM CHOP SALAD
|$12.99
Steelbow greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, butternut squash, shaved fennel, strawberries, radish, cashew, flax seed, chia seed, pepita, queso fresco *GF*
Barile | Coastal Italian Cuisine
300 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
Easy Tiger
6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd #1100, Austin
|Popular items
