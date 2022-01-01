Austin breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Austin

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa Bowl$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Breakfast Tacos
More about Patika
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Verde
Bacon egg cheese$2.70
Habañero
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Meteor Logical Bowl$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
The Meteor Ceasar$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
Shawarma Bowl$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
More about The Meteor
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.00
Cisco's Special$12.00
Kids Enchilada Plate$4.99
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$3.75
Taco Don Chago$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
JewBoy Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Tater Tots$6.00
Because who ever gets enough tots? A healthy portion to quell even the saltiest of cravings.
The Yenta$11.00
Take a JewBoy, add a hot and crispy latke directly on the top of that patty and you've got something. You've really got something there. Now eat it and wonder how you ever had a burger without a latke before.
One of each Latke$5.50
Why make hard decisions? Get one original and one green Chile and cheddar latke in one order. Variety is the spice of life. Duh.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy # 600, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Texas Tortilla Catfish$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
Waterloo Migas$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Texas Philly$13.95
Thinly Shaved beef sirloin or fajita chicken, Queso Blanco, caramelized onions and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted hoagie. We serve the queso on the side for to go orders
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
Paleo Bowl$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
More about Citizen Eatery
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Works$14.25
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Kiddos Breakfast$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
More about Waterloo Ice House
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels sprouts$8.00
lemon pomegranate glaze
Beet Salad$13.00
gred beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
Texas Wagyu Steak$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
Chicken Taco$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Spread & Co image

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT$12.00
roasted chicken thigh, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
BREAKFAST SANDO$10.00
House breakfast sausage, soft scrambled eggs, 5 year cheddar + maple syrup on our house brioche bun
More about Spread & Co
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby A's Soup Combo$12.49
Baby A's Soup$11.95
Enchiladas Texanas$12.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Café No Sé image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
quinoa bowl$15.00
six-minute egg, chilled quinoa, carrot, avocado, radish, hearty greens, almond pesto
shredded kale salad$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
greenhouse lettuces$14.00
avocado, goat cheese, kabocha squash, pickled cranberry, radish, sunflower seed cracker, pomegranate vinaigrette
More about Café No Sé
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
Cobb Salad$12.25
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
Lemon & Sugar$6.95
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
More about Sweet Paris
Fairways Cantina image

 

Fairways Cantina

3851 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Taco$2.85
you choice of flour or corn tortilla, 2 ingredients, & choice of salsa.
Great White Shark$6.25
beer battered snapper · cabbage · pico de gallo ·  chipotle lime mayo
Green Jacket$4.95
beer battered fried avocado · refried black beans ·  cabbage + pickled onion slaw · cumin crema · cilantro ·  jalapeño
More about Fairways Cantina
Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth image

 

Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth

5282 Marathon Ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Deviled Eggs$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
The Bukowski$9.00
griddled Tenderbelly ham, egg, cheddar cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Three Fixe Biscuits$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
More about Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Texas Hash$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
More about Paperboy
Nervous Charlie’s image

 

Nervous Charlie’s

5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastrami Hash$11.00
Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
The Classic$7.00
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
Bagel with Lox$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
More about Nervous Charlie’s
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dirty Biscuit$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
Side Mac$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
More about Slake Cafe
Vaquero Taquero image

 

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga de Pollo$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
Nopales$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
Chicken Mole$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
More about Vaquero Taquero
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl$8.79
Sweet potato with diced onion, red peppers, avocado and 2 sunny side eggs.
Buddha Bowl$13.99
Our Buddha Bowl is filled with organic quinoa, topped with grilled zucchini, steamed French lentils, sautéed sweet potatoes, avocado and drizzled with sesame dressing. Option to add protein with grilled chicken or wild salmon. Pro tip - make it paleo and keto by substituting quinoa with sautéed spinach.
Greek Bowl$7.99
Organic quinoa topped with hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese, served with a side of Greek dressing. Option to add grilled chicken or salmon.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Moonshine image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Hanger Steak$25.00
salsa verde, choice of side
Side Salad$6.00
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, cabbage
Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
chipotle cream gravy, choice of side
More about Moonshine
Kinda Tropical image

 

Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kinda Curly Fries$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
The New Burger$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
Fried Shrimp$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
More about Kinda Tropical
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
QUESADILLAS CHICKEN$13.99
Melted cheese with chicken fajita filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
BREAKFAST TACOS$11.95
Trio of egg, beans and potato, egg, beans and chorizo and egg, beans and applewood smoked bacon tacos
NACHOS CHICKEN$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria image

 

Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria

3809 West 35th, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.
KIDS AVOCADO TOAST$7.00
smashed avocado and a soft boiled egg on our house-made sourdough toast
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$9.00
butter lettuce, English cucumber, & radish dressed in our house-made lemon citronette dressing and topped with grated Flory's Truckle cheese
More about Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Belly Eggs Benedict$14.00
poached eggs, crispy pork belly, cherry tomato confit, spinach, hollandaise on English muffins
French Toast$12.00
brioce bread, fresh berries, maple syrup & powdered sugar
Mushroom Toast$14.00
poached eggs, roasted garlic spread, creme fraiche, truffle oil, chives, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
More about Forthright
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit


More about Sawyer & Co
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image

 

Chino's Fusion Hacienda

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE BAD TACO$3.50
BACON, POTATOS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, EGGS, CHEESE
THE UGLY TACO$4.00
FAJITA BEEF, BEANS, POTATOS, CHEESE, OVER MEDIUM EGG
CHICKEN RICE BOWL$10.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AVOCADO SLICES, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda

