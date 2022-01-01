Austin breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Austin
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Quinoa Bowl
|$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
|Breakfast Tacos
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
|$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Diablo Sol Food
|$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Verde
|Bacon egg cheese
|$2.70
|Habañero
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|The Meteor Logical Bowl
|$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
|The Meteor Ceasar
|$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
|Shawarma Bowl
|$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
|Cisco's Special
|$12.00
|Kids Enchilada Plate
|$4.99
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Basket of Tater Tots
|$6.00
Because who ever gets enough tots? A healthy portion to quell even the saltiest of cravings.
|The Yenta
|$11.00
Take a JewBoy, add a hot and crispy latke directly on the top of that patty and you've got something. You've really got something there. Now eat it and wonder how you ever had a burger without a latke before.
|One of each Latke
|$5.50
Why make hard decisions? Get one original and one green Chile and cheddar latke in one order. Variety is the spice of life. Duh.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy # 600, Austin
|Texas Tortilla Catfish
|$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
|Waterloo Migas
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
|Texas Philly
|$13.95
Thinly Shaved beef sirloin or fajita chicken, Queso Blanco, caramelized onions and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted hoagie. We serve the queso on the side for to go orders
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms
|$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
|Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich
|$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
|Paleo Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
|Works
|$14.25
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
|Kiddos Breakfast
|$7.95
One fresh scrambled egg, buttermilk pancake and a slice of bacon or sausage
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Brussels sprouts
|$8.00
lemon pomegranate glaze
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
gred beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
|Texas Wagyu Steak
|$29.00
medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
|Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
|CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT
|$12.00
roasted chicken thigh, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
|BREAKFAST SANDO
|$10.00
House breakfast sausage, soft scrambled eggs, 5 year cheddar + maple syrup on our house brioche bun
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Baby A's Soup Combo
|$12.49
|Baby A's Soup
|$11.95
|Enchiladas Texanas
|$12.99
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|quinoa bowl
|$15.00
six-minute egg, chilled quinoa, carrot, avocado, radish, hearty greens, almond pesto
|shredded kale salad
|$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
|greenhouse lettuces
|$14.00
avocado, goat cheese, kabocha squash, pickled cranberry, radish, sunflower seed cracker, pomegranate vinaigrette
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
|Cobb Salad
|$12.25
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
|Lemon & Sugar
|$6.95
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
Fairways Cantina
3851 Manor Rd., Austin
|Build Your Own Taco
|$2.85
you choice of flour or corn tortilla, 2 ingredients, & choice of salsa.
|Great White Shark
|$6.25
beer battered snapper · cabbage · pico de gallo · chipotle lime mayo
|Green Jacket
|$4.95
beer battered fried avocado · refried black beans · cabbage + pickled onion slaw · cumin crema · cilantro · jalapeño
Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth
5282 Marathon Ave, Fort Worth
|Three Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
|The Bukowski
|$9.00
griddled Tenderbelly ham, egg, cheddar cheese, Fixe hot sauce
|Three Fixe Biscuits
|$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Pancake
|$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
|Texas Hash
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
Nervous Charlie’s
5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Pastrami Hash
|$11.00
Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
|The Classic
|$7.00
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
|Bagel with Lox
|$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Dirty Biscuit
|$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
|Side Mac
|$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
Vaquero Taquero
104 E. 31st, Austin
|Tinga de Pollo
|$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
|Nopales
|$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
|Chicken Mole
|$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl
|$8.79
Sweet potato with diced onion, red peppers, avocado and 2 sunny side eggs.
|Buddha Bowl
|$13.99
Our Buddha Bowl is filled with organic quinoa, topped with grilled zucchini, steamed French lentils, sautéed sweet potatoes, avocado and drizzled with sesame dressing. Option to add protein with grilled chicken or wild salmon. Pro tip - make it paleo and keto by substituting quinoa with sautéed spinach.
|Greek Bowl
|$7.99
Organic quinoa topped with hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese, served with a side of Greek dressing. Option to add grilled chicken or salmon.
Moonshine
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Jalapeno Hanger Steak
|$25.00
salsa verde, choice of side
|Side Salad
|$6.00
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, cabbage
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.00
chipotle cream gravy, choice of side
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
|Kinda Curly Fries
|$5.00
Choose Two Sauces
Extra Sauce - Add .25
Jerk Mayo, Spicy Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Chili, Sriracha, Garlic Aïoli
|The New Burger
|$11.00
Quarter Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef, Fromage Blanc Americain, Quickle Pickles, Kewpie, Red Onion, & Sesame Bun
Vegan Patty - Add $2
Vegan Gluten Free Bread - Add $2
|Fried Shrimp
|$10.00
Jasmine Rice, Coconut
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|QUESADILLAS CHICKEN
|$13.99
Melted cheese with chicken fajita filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.95
Trio of egg, beans and potato, egg, beans and chorizo and egg, beans and applewood smoked bacon tacos
|NACHOS CHICKEN
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
3809 West 35th, Austin
|GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
|$9.00
5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.
|KIDS AVOCADO TOAST
|$7.00
smashed avocado and a soft boiled egg on our house-made sourdough toast
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$9.00
butter lettuce, English cucumber, & radish dressed in our house-made lemon citronette dressing and topped with grated Flory's Truckle cheese
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|Pork Belly Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
poached eggs, crispy pork belly, cherry tomato confit, spinach, hollandaise on English muffins
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioce bread, fresh berries, maple syrup & powdered sugar
|Mushroom Toast
|$14.00
poached eggs, roasted garlic spread, creme fraiche, truffle oil, chives, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
|Breakfast on a Biscuit
|$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|THE BAD TACO
|$3.50
BACON, POTATOS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, EGGS, CHEESE
|THE UGLY TACO
|$4.00
FAJITA BEEF, BEANS, POTATOS, CHEESE, OVER MEDIUM EGG
|CHICKEN RICE BOWL
|$10.00
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AVOCADO SLICES, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE