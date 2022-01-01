Austin burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Austin
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Basket of Tater Tots
|$6.00
Because who ever gets enough tots? A healthy portion to quell even the saltiest of cravings.
|The Yenta
|$11.00
Take a JewBoy, add a hot and crispy latke directly on the top of that patty and you've got something. You've really got something there. Now eat it and wonder how you ever had a burger without a latke before.
|One of each Latke
|$5.50
Why make hard decisions? Get one original and one green Chile and cheddar latke in one order. Variety is the spice of life. Duh.
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Fried Pickle Slices
|$10.00
Hand-breaded, fried, and served with ranch dressing
|Val's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
|Small Kumback Cheeseburger
|$6.45
American Cheese, mayo, pickle, and tomato
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|quinoa bowl
|$15.00
six-minute egg, chilled quinoa, carrot, avocado, radish, hearty greens, almond pesto
|shredded kale salad
|$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
|greenhouse lettuces
|$14.00
avocado, goat cheese, kabocha squash, pickled cranberry, radish, sunflower seed cracker, pomegranate vinaigrette
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Veggie Freak
|$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
|Cheeseburger
|$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
|Double Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|The Carnivore Pizza
|$15.00
A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.
|6 Bone In Wings
|$8.99
Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, celery, and 1 ranch cup.
|Small Pizza Any Toppings
|$8.50
Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Cole's Chicken Strips
|$7.50
House Breaded or Grilled
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$15.00
Beer Battered Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Chipotle or Honey Serrano Slaw, Red Onion, House Pickled Jalapeños
|Oz House Burger
|$13.75
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Blue Moon
|$7.99
Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes & Red Onions
*****Now with Garlic Aioli*******
|Ranch Hand
|$7.99
Fried Jalapeno Slices, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese and House-Made Jalapeno Ranch Dressing Served on TX Toast.
|The Dipper
|$8.29
A Burger with Melted Havarti Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Fried Onions, Garlic Aoli on a Toasted Classic Bun served with a Side of Au Jus for dipping
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|The Fit Cross
|$9.59
Paleo friendly. Juicy 1/3 pound patty between two steamed portobello caps piled with veggies and light mustard.
|Pure Single
|$7.69
One juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patty sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
|Heavenly Double
|$9.99
Two juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patties sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
|Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
|Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger
|$6.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Oasis Texas Brewing Co
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin
|Essentials Package
|$70.00
6 Eggs, 1/2 pound Assorted Sliced Cheeses, 1 Loaf of Bread, 1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 head of IceBurg Lettuce, 1 pound of Tomatoes, 1 pound of Carrots, 1 pound of Squash, 1 pound of Onions, 1 pound of Flour, 4 oz of assorted fresh herbs, 1 pound of Potatoes, 1 pound of Butter, 1 pound of Beans, 1 pound of Rice, 32 oz Oat Milk, 2 Cans of Soup, 1 ea. Toilet Paper, 20 ea. Gloves, 8 oz Sliced Ham, 1 pound of Chicken, 8 oz Pickles, 2oz Hand Sanitizer (may sub Vegan Patties and Vegan Sausage for other proteins)
|6-pack METAMODERN
|$7.00
|Essentials package with a 6 pack
|$75.00
HAMBURGERS
ATX Sliders at Key Bar
617 W 6th Street, Austin
|Slider Of The Month
|$6.00
Smoked house brisket, queso , slice jalapeno and green chili aioli on a potato bun, $ 2.00 of every Slider of the month purchased is donated to Meals on Wheels Central Texas
|Zilker Zinger
|$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
|The Urban Cowboy
|$5.00
crispy chicken breast, texsauce, queso and fresh jalapenos
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin
|Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
|Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger
|$6.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin
|Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
|The Classic 1/2 lb Burger
|$7.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Combo Basket
|$17.95
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.95
|Boiled Crawfish / per lb.
|$15.95
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
2908 Fruth St, Austin
|JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH
|$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
|TOTS
|$4.00
|CHIK'N CHIPOTLE
|$10.00
Little Beast Slider Company at Celis Brewery
10001 Metric Blvd, Austin
|Black Bean & Veggie Slider
|$3.99
Black Bean and Veggie Burger with pickles, & beast sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$4.49
Breaded crispy chicken with pickles, & beast sauce
|Angus Beef Slider
|$3.99
Fresh ground angus beef with pickles & beast sauce
HAMBURGERS
Hold Out Brewing
1208 W 4th St, Austin
|Hold Out Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy Capicolla & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
|Hold Out Classic Burger
|$11.00
Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.
|Hold Out Wings
|$15.00
brined & fried, tatanka sauce (house buffalo), miso ranch, celery salad with blue cheese
HAMBURGERS
Pool Burger
2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|The Loyal Forever
|$13.00
Double Cheeseburger, Pickled Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Ranch Dressing
|Big Trail Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Greens, Veggie Nuggets, Roasted Beets, Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts & Seeds, Herby Dressing
|The All American
|$9.50
1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Onion, Dill Pickles, Thousand Island
Dog Haus Biergarten
7710 N FM 620, Austin
|CHEESEBURGER
|$9.49
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
|CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
|CHEESEBURGER SLIDER
|$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll