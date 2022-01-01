Austin burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Austin

JewBoy Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Tater Tots$6.00
Because who ever gets enough tots? A healthy portion to quell even the saltiest of cravings.
The Yenta$11.00
Take a JewBoy, add a hot and crispy latke directly on the top of that patty and you've got something. You've really got something there. Now eat it and wonder how you ever had a burger without a latke before.
One of each Latke$5.50
Why make hard decisions? Get one original and one green Chile and cheddar latke in one order. Variety is the spice of life. Duh.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickle Slices$10.00
Hand-breaded, fried, and served with ranch dressing
Val's Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
Small Kumback Cheeseburger$6.45
American Cheese, mayo, pickle, and tomato
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Café No Sé image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
quinoa bowl$15.00
six-minute egg, chilled quinoa, carrot, avocado, radish, hearty greens, almond pesto
shredded kale salad$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
greenhouse lettuces$14.00
avocado, goat cheese, kabocha squash, pickled cranberry, radish, sunflower seed cracker, pomegranate vinaigrette
More about Café No Sé
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Freak$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
Cheeseburger$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Double Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
More about Burger Bar
East Austin Pizza Kitchen image

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Carnivore Pizza$15.00
A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.
6 Bone In Wings$8.99
Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, celery, and 1 ranch cup.
Small Pizza Any Toppings$8.50
Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Oz. Tap House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cole's Chicken Strips$7.50
House Breaded or Grilled
Crispy Chicken Burger$15.00
Beer Battered Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Chipotle or Honey Serrano Slaw, Red Onion, House Pickled Jalapeños
Oz House Burger$13.75
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce
More about Oz. Tap House
Moonie's Burger House image

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Moon$7.99
Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes & Red Onions
*****Now with Garlic Aioli*******
Ranch Hand$7.99
Fried Jalapeno Slices, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese and House-Made Jalapeno Ranch Dressing Served on TX Toast.
The Dipper$8.29
A Burger with Melted Havarti Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Fried Onions, Garlic Aoli on a Toasted Classic Bun served with a Side of Au Jus for dipping
More about Moonie's Burger House
Wholly Cow Burgers image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Fit Cross$9.59
Paleo friendly. Juicy 1/3 pound patty between two steamed portobello caps piled with veggies and light mustard.
Pure Single$7.69
One juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patty sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
Heavenly Double$9.99
Two juicy locally sourced grass fed grass finished 1/3 pound patties sitting atop a mountain of veggies and a toasted Kings Hawaiian bun.
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$6.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Oasis Texas Brewing Co image

 

Oasis Texas Brewing Co

6550 Comanche Trail, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Essentials Package$70.00
6 Eggs, 1/2 pound Assorted Sliced Cheeses, 1 Loaf of Bread, 1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 head of IceBurg Lettuce, 1 pound of Tomatoes, 1 pound of Carrots, 1 pound of Squash, 1 pound of Onions, 1 pound of Flour, 4 oz of assorted fresh herbs, 1 pound of Potatoes, 1 pound of Butter, 1 pound of Beans, 1 pound of Rice, 32 oz Oat Milk, 2 Cans of Soup, 1 ea. Toilet Paper, 20 ea. Gloves, 8 oz Sliced Ham, 1 pound of Chicken, 8 oz Pickles, 2oz Hand Sanitizer (may sub Vegan Patties and Vegan Sausage for other proteins)
6-pack METAMODERN$7.00
Essentials package with a 6 pack$75.00
More about Oasis Texas Brewing Co
ATX Sliders image

HAMBURGERS

ATX Sliders at Key Bar

617 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Slider Of The Month$6.00
Smoked house brisket, queso , slice jalapeno and green chili aioli on a potato bun, $ 2.00 of every Slider of the month purchased is donated to Meals on Wheels Central Texas
Zilker Zinger$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
The Urban Cowboy$5.00
crispy chicken breast, texsauce, queso and fresh jalapenos
More about ATX Sliders at Key Bar
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$6.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Onion Rings$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger$7.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Basket$17.95
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.95
Boiled Crawfish / per lb.$15.95
More about The Boat
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE

2908 Fruth St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
TOTS$4.00
CHIK'N CHIPOTLE$10.00
More about ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
Little Beast Slider Company image

 

Little Beast Slider Company at Celis Brewery

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black Bean & Veggie Slider$3.99
Black Bean and Veggie Burger with pickles, & beast sauce
Crispy Chicken Sliders$4.49
Breaded crispy chicken with pickles, & beast sauce
Angus Beef Slider$3.99
Fresh ground angus beef with pickles & beast sauce
More about Little Beast Slider Company at Celis Brewery
Hold Out Brewing image

HAMBURGERS

Hold Out Brewing

1208 W 4th St, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hold Out Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy Capicolla & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
Hold Out Classic Burger$11.00
Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.
Hold Out Wings$15.00
brined & fried, tatanka sauce (house buffalo), miso ranch, celery salad with blue cheese
More about Hold Out Brewing
Cafe No Se - Austin image

 

Cafe No Se - Austin

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe No Se - Austin
Zen Food Mart image

 

Zen Food Mart

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Ste A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zen Food Mart
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

Pool Burger

2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Loyal Forever$13.00
Double Cheeseburger, Pickled Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Ranch Dressing
Big Trail Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Veggie Nuggets, Roasted Beets, Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts & Seeds, Herby Dressing
The All American$9.50
1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Onion, Dill Pickles, Thousand Island
More about Pool Burger
Dog Haus Biergarten image

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

7710 N FM 620, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$9.49
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

