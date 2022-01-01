Austin cafés you'll love
Top cafes in Austin, Texas
Austin is one of the more walkable cities in the Texas Hill Country, so they've perfected the casual cafe vibe. No matter which place you choose, you can count on finding an eclectic, creative menu of house specials and old-time favorites like chai and espresso.
Since Austin is a college town, home of the University of Texas, it's no wonder that coffee and tea are so popular with the young crowd. Still, there are plenty of other places away from campus to enjoy a relaxing experience. But just because something is a cafe, you shouldn't assume that it only serves American-style cuisine. After all, this is Austin we're talking about. Keep things weird, right? The usual isn't what this community likes to do, so you can find a broad range of fusion cuisines and inventive menu items you didn't expect.
As Austin's little sister to the north, Round Rock, gives off pretty much the same vibe but with the volume turned down. Still, the two cities are close enough that you could go to a different cafe every month and not visit the same place twice.
Must-try cafés in Austin
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|Quinoa Bowl
|$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
|Breakfast Tacos
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Popular items
|Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)
|$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
|Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)
|$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
|South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)
|$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
Native Hostel
807 E 4th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.50
2oz espresso + water
|Flat White
|$4.00
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk (less foam than a Capp)
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Popular items
|The Meteor Logical Bowl
|$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
|The Meteor Ceasar
|$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
|Shawarma Bowl
|$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Popular items
|Son of a Bun – S.O.B.
|$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
|Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄
|$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
|Everything Bagel
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Alta's Cafe
74 Trinity St, Austin
|Popular items
|Peanutbutter Banana Toast
|$6.00
|Bagel w/ cream cheese
|$3.50
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cheddar Cheese
|$1.00
|American Cheese
|$0.50
|Candied Jalapenos
|$0.50
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Popular items
|Sausage Biswich
|$6.02
House made sausage patty made from TVP, vegan cheese, and chipotle aioli on a fresh biscuit.
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam (8oz drink)
|Latte
|$5.00
Espresso, steamed/chilled milk
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|Popular items
|CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
|CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT
|$12.00
roasted chicken thigh, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
|BREAKFAST SANDO
|$10.00
House breakfast sausage, soft scrambled eggs, 5 year cheddar + maple syrup on our house brioche bun
Blenders & Bowls
3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill
|Popular items
|The Green Bowl
|$8.25
BLEND | acai, avocado, spinach, bananas, vanilla, almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, cucumber, strawberries, sliced almonds,local honey
|The Beach Bowl
|$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
|The Bowl Of Paradise
|$8.25
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, local honey
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|quinoa bowl
|$15.00
six-minute egg, chilled quinoa, carrot, avocado, radish, hearty greens, almond pesto
|shredded kale salad
|$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
|greenhouse lettuces
|$14.00
avocado, goat cheese, kabocha squash, pickled cranberry, radish, sunflower seed cracker, pomegranate vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin
|Popular items
|Latte
1 or 2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
|Coffee
Fair trade, locally roasted drip coffee. Ground fresh for each pot.
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
|Cobb Salad
|$12.25
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
|Lemon & Sugar
|$6.95
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Nori Tama Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
|Ohayo
|$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
|Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Pancake
|$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
|Texas Hash
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Dirty Biscuit
|$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
|Side Mac
|$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl
|$8.79
Sweet potato with diced onion, red peppers, avocado and 2 sunny side eggs.
|Buddha Bowl
|$13.99
Our Buddha Bowl is filled with organic quinoa, topped with grilled zucchini, steamed French lentils, sautéed sweet potatoes, avocado and drizzled with sesame dressing. Option to add protein with grilled chicken or wild salmon. Pro tip - make it paleo and keto by substituting quinoa with sautéed spinach.
|Greek Bowl
|$7.99
Organic quinoa topped with hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese, served with a side of Greek dressing. Option to add grilled chicken or salmon.
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Popular items
|CARAMEL BANANA BREAD
|$5.00
For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)
|$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
3809 West 35th, Austin
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
|$9.00
5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.
|KIDS AVOCADO TOAST
|$7.00
smashed avocado and a soft boiled egg on our house-made sourdough toast
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$9.00
butter lettuce, English cucumber, & radish dressed in our house-made lemon citronette dressing and topped with grated Flory's Truckle cheese
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Popular items
|The Gobbler Panini
|$10.50
Roasted turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
|California Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Fresh avocado spread, Cherry tomatoes, Two poached eggs, Arugula, Multigrain toast, Extra virgin olive oil.
RADIO
4204 Menchaca Road, Austin
|Popular items
|TG Margarita
|$8.00
|TG Iced Mocha
|$5.00
|TG Mint Blackberry Bramble (frozen)
|$9.00
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
poached eggs, crispy pork belly, cherry tomato confit, spinach, hollandaise on English muffins
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioce bread, fresh berries, maple syrup & powdered sugar
|Mushroom Toast
|$14.00
poached eggs, roasted garlic spread, creme fraiche, truffle oil, chives, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|Popular items
|GF Chocolate Croissant
|$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
|GF Sugar Cookie
|$2.35
Gluten free sugar cookie topped with buttercream frosting and all the sprinkles!Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), sugar, butter, cream cheese, vanilla, salt, powdered sugar, lemon juice, sprinkles. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy.
|GF Hand Decorated Sugar Cookie
|$3.75
Hand decorated Christmas/Winter themed sugar cookies. Designs vary.
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
|Rice Balls
|$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
|Cup Coconut Soup 8oz
|$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
Elle's Cafe and Coffee
3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
|Grilled Veggie Bowl (v)
|$13.50
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|Popular items
|gluten free carrot-pecan muffins
|$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
|mediterranean wrap
|$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
|spring roll bowl
|$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|SET-Karaage
|$15.75
|Salt & Pepper Tofu
|$7.45
|Sugar Pine Nut Cookie
|$0.95
Barrett's Coffee
713 W St. Johns Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Sugarcane Decaf Colombia
Very sugary, with chocolate, caramel, you won't believe it's decaf.
|Ethiopia Guji Natural
|$18.00
Cocoa, coffee cherry and lemongrass with tart fruit acidity.
|Ethiopia Washed - Guji
|$18.00
Our washed Guji, very floral, jasmine flowers
with lemon and lime.
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza Bagel - Margherita
|$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
|Avocado "Toast"
|$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
Buzz Mill Coffee
1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoons
|$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
|Plow Fries
|$4.00
comes with organic ketchup..
|2 for $20 Tuesdays
|$20.00
Two Burgers, two fries, two Plow sauces and two ketchups. (burger of the week not included in this special)