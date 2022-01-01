Austin cafés you'll love

Austin restaurants
Toast

Top cafes in Austin, Texas

Austin is one of the more walkable cities in the Texas Hill Country, so they've perfected the casual cafe vibe. No matter which place you choose, you can count on finding an eclectic, creative menu of house specials and old-time favorites like chai and espresso.

Since Austin is a college town, home of the University of Texas, it's no wonder that coffee and tea are so popular with the young crowd. Still, there are plenty of other places away from campus to enjoy a relaxing experience. But just because something is a cafe, you shouldn't assume that it only serves American-style cuisine. After all, this is Austin we're talking about. Keep things weird, right? The usual isn't what this community likes to do, so you can find a broad range of fusion cuisines and inventive menu items you didn't expect.

As Austin's little sister to the north, Round Rock, gives off pretty much the same vibe but with the volume turned down. Still, the two cities are close enough that you could go to a different cafe every month and not visit the same place twice.

Must-try cafés in Austin

Banner pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa Bowl$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Breakfast Tacos
Patika
Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
Bouldin Creek Cafe
Native Hostel image

 

Native Hostel

807 E 4th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Americano$3.50
2oz espresso + water
Flat White$4.00
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk (less foam than a Capp)
Cappuccino$4.50
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk
Native Hostel
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Meteor Logical Bowl$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
The Meteor Ceasar$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
Shawarma Bowl$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
The Meteor
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Son of a Bun – S.O.B.$6.50
The S.O.B features thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tater tots, American cheese, & roasted tomato aioli served on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
** If you have a dairy allergy, please opt for Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel under the Rosen's menu. Martin's potato rolls and our scrambled eggs are prepped daily with milk.**
Vegan Breakfast Sammy 🍄$8.50
Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, house made cashew cheese, smashed tater tots, avocado, and a smokey aioli. Served on a toasted English muffin.
Everything Bagel
NOTE: If you add more than 1 bagel to your cart and the bagels just ... don't show up in your cart - it's a problem with our online store. You tried to order more than we have in stock - not that the stock number is visible to you ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Alta's Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Alta's Cafe

74 Trinity St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanutbutter Banana Toast$6.00
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.50
Avocado Toast$12.00
Alta's Cafe
Gourdough's Public House image

 

Gourdough's Public House

215 Losoya Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese$1.00
American Cheese$0.50
Candied Jalapenos$0.50
Gourdough's Public House
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Biswich$6.02
House made sausage patty made from TVP, vegan cheese, and chipotle aioli on a fresh biscuit.
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam (8oz drink)
Latte$5.00
Espresso, steamed/chilled milk
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Spread & Co image

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT$12.00
roasted chicken thigh, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
BREAKFAST SANDO$10.00
House breakfast sausage, soft scrambled eggs, 5 year cheddar + maple syrup on our house brioche bun
Spread & Co
Blenders and Bowls image

 

Blenders & Bowls

3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Green Bowl$8.25
BLEND | acai, avocado, spinach, bananas, vanilla, almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, cucumber, strawberries, sliced almonds,local honey
The Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
The Bowl Of Paradise$8.25
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, local honey
Blenders & Bowls
Café No Sé image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
quinoa bowl$15.00
six-minute egg, chilled quinoa, carrot, avocado, radish, hearty greens, almond pesto
shredded kale salad$11.00
cauliflower, crispy rice, currants, dill cucumber, sherry vinegar
greenhouse lettuces$14.00
avocado, goat cheese, kabocha squash, pickled cranberry, radish, sunflower seed cracker, pomegranate vinaigrette
Café No Sé
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES

Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar

2310 S Lamar Blvd,Ste 102, Austin

Avg 4.6 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
1 or 2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk
Breakfast Taco$3.50
El Xolo Tacos, so good and so local!
Coffee
Fair trade, locally roasted drip coffee. Ground fresh for each pot.
Irie Bean Coffee & Wine Bar
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
Cobb Salad$12.25
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
Lemon & Sugar$6.95
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
Sweet Paris
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nori Tama Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
Ohayo$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Texas Hash$14.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Kale, Pecan Mole, Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Cilantro
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
Paperboy
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dirty Biscuit$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
Side Mac$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
Slake Cafe
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl$8.79
Sweet potato with diced onion, red peppers, avocado and 2 sunny side eggs.
Buddha Bowl$13.99
Our Buddha Bowl is filled with organic quinoa, topped with grilled zucchini, steamed French lentils, sautéed sweet potatoes, avocado and drizzled with sesame dressing. Option to add protein with grilled chicken or wild salmon. Pro tip - make it paleo and keto by substituting quinoa with sautéed spinach.
Greek Bowl$7.99
Organic quinoa topped with hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese, served with a side of Greek dressing. Option to add grilled chicken or salmon.
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Easy Tiger image

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CARAMEL BANANA BREAD$5.00
For our banana bread lovers, we’ve reimagined this treat into a personal sized snacking cake, streusel-topped and drizzled with rich caramel.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
King Cake (Pre-Orders Open 2/16)$35.00
Rich, buttery pain au lait dough laced with cinnamon sugar filling, topped with the three colors of Mardi Gras and hiding a toy tiger surprise.
Easy Tiger
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria image

 

Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria

3809 West 35th, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.
KIDS AVOCADO TOAST$7.00
smashed avocado and a soft boiled egg on our house-made sourdough toast
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$9.00
butter lettuce, English cucumber, & radish dressed in our house-made lemon citronette dressing and topped with grated Flory's Truckle cheese
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
Vivel Crepes & Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Gobbler Panini$10.50
Roasted turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
California Avocado Toast$10.50
Fresh avocado spread, Cherry tomatoes, Two poached eggs, Arugula, Multigrain toast, Extra virgin olive oil.
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
RADIO image

 

RADIO

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TG Margarita$8.00
TG Iced Mocha$5.00
TG Mint Blackberry Bramble (frozen)$9.00
RADIO
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Belly Eggs Benedict$14.00
poached eggs, crispy pork belly, cherry tomato confit, spinach, hollandaise on English muffins
French Toast$12.00
brioce bread, fresh berries, maple syrup & powdered sugar
Mushroom Toast$14.00
poached eggs, roasted garlic spread, creme fraiche, truffle oil, chives, on harvest toast, with mixed greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette
Forthright
Dream Bakery image

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GF Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Sugar Cookie$2.35
Gluten free sugar cookie topped with buttercream frosting and all the sprinkles!Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), sugar, butter, cream cheese, vanilla, salt, powdered sugar, lemon juice, sprinkles. Allergens: Milk, eggs, soy.
GF Hand Decorated Sugar Cookie$3.75
Hand decorated Christmas/Winter themed sugar cookies. Designs vary.
Dream Bakery
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
Rice Balls$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Cup Coconut Soup 8oz$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
Thai Fresh
Elle's Cafe and Coffee image

 

Elle's Cafe and Coffee

3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled Veggie Bowl (v)$13.50
Elle's Cafe and Coffee
Happy Foods image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
mediterranean wrap$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
spring roll bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
Happy Foods
Sugar Pine image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SET-Karaage$15.75
Salt & Pepper Tofu$7.45
Sugar Pine Nut Cookie$0.95
Sugar Pine
Barrett's Coffee image

 

Barrett's Coffee

713 W St. Johns Ave, Austin

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sugarcane Decaf Colombia
Very sugary, with chocolate, caramel, you won't believe it's decaf.
**All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**
Ethiopia Guji Natural$18.00
Cocoa, coffee cherry and lemongrass with tart fruit acidity.
**All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**
Ethiopia Washed - Guji$18.00
Our washed Guji, very floral, jasmine flowers
with lemon and lime.
**All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**
Barrett's Coffee
Tiny House Coffee Roasters image

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Bagel - Margherita$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
Avocado "Toast"$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
Buzz Mill Coffee image

 

Buzz Mill Coffee

1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
Plow Fries$4.00
comes with organic ketchup..
2 for $20 Tuesdays$20.00
Two Burgers, two fries, two Plow sauces and two ketchups. (burger of the week not included in this special)
Buzz Mill Coffee

