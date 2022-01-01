Austin cafés you'll love

Top cafes in Austin, Texas

Austin is one of the more walkable cities in the Texas Hill Country, so they've perfected the casual cafe vibe. No matter which place you choose, you can count on finding an eclectic, creative menu of house specials and old-time favorites like chai and espresso.



Since Austin is a college town, home of the University of Texas, it's no wonder that coffee and tea are so popular with the young crowd. Still, there are plenty of other places away from campus to enjoy a relaxing experience. But just because something is a cafe, you shouldn't assume that it only serves American-style cuisine. After all, this is Austin we're talking about. Keep things weird, right? The usual isn't what this community likes to do, so you can find a broad range of fusion cuisines and inventive menu items you didn't expect.



As Austin's little sister to the north, Round Rock, gives off pretty much the same vibe but with the volume turned down. Still, the two cities are close enough that you could go to a different cafe every month and not visit the same place twice.