Austin Chicken restaurants you'll love

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
Garlic Knots$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
14" Pizza$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10" Traditional Cheese #1$9.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
14" Traditional Cheese #1$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Caesar$6.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
East Austin Pizza Kitchen image

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Carnivore Pizza$15.00
A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.
6 Bone In Wings$8.99
Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, celery, and 1 ranch cup.
Small Pizza Any Toppings$8.50
Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Muro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Muro's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
--Homemade Garlic Knots$6.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
--Fried Cheese Raviolis$7.50
Served with marinara Sauce.
--Meat Calzone$9.00
Pepperoni,italian sausage,ricotta and mozzorella.
More about Muro's Pizza
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby A's Soup$11.95
LG. QUESO$8.99
Acapulco Fish Tacos$14.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Moody's Kitchen + Bar image

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Moody's Guacamole$8.99
Fresh made with sea salt, pumpkin seeds
and feta cheese
Shroomin Onion Burger$11.99
Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
Moody's Special Burger$9.99
Double Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Egg, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Happy Chicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chick Wrap$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
Chick Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
ATX Salad with Chicken$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
More about Happy Chicks
Best Korean Fried Chicken image

 

Best Korean Fried Chicken

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Naked Wings$17.99
Wings in its original shape with no external batter. This is how chicken wing should taste like.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
*Photo shown with sauces tossed.
10 Battered Wings$17.99
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection.
True Korean Fried Chicken in wings.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
Whole Korean Fried Chicken$27.99
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy!
(whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast)
Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
More about Best Korean Fried Chicken
Local Slice II (512-358-1780) image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Local Slice II (512-358-1780)

8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walnut$6.75
Spring Mix, Apples, Cucumbers, topped with Candied Walnuts with a side of Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette
18" BYO$15.99
Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.
Cheesy Sticks$6.00
10" Crust with Oregano and lots of Cheese with a side of Marinara
More about Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
Doc's Backyard Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$12.99
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
Cheese Fries$10.99
Queso, mixed cheese, smoked applewood bacon, green onions & sour cream served on top of crinkle cut french fries
1/2 Fish and Chips$9.99
2 Hand Battered Fish Filets served with Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw, Crinkle Cut French Fries & Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

7211 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lil' Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
8 Piece Bites$6.50
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
1/2 Mixed$14.00
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
8 Piece Bites$6.75
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
3 Piece Tender$9.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Chick'nCone image

 

Chick'nCone

2348 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nCone$7.99
Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick’nTenders 4pc Meal$11.79
4 pieces of air fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Mac'nCheese (8oz)$4.70
You should never skip the Mac.
8oz cup with nice and cheesy Mac'nCheese with just a sprinkle of served with love!
More about Chick'nCone
Fat Daddy's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fat Daddy's Chicken

1075 Springdale rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach Cobbler$2.99
Banana Pudding$4.99
Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)$7.99
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken

