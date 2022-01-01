Austin Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Austin
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
|14" Pizza
|$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|Popular items
|10" Traditional Cheese #1
|$9.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|14" Traditional Cheese #1
|$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|Caesar
|$6.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|The Carnivore Pizza
|$15.00
A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.
|6 Bone In Wings
|$8.99
Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, celery, and 1 ranch cup.
|Small Pizza Any Toppings
|$8.50
Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.
More about Muro's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Muro's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|Popular items
|--Homemade Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
|--Fried Cheese Raviolis
|$7.50
Served with marinara Sauce.
|--Meat Calzone
|$9.00
Pepperoni,italian sausage,ricotta and mozzorella.
More about Baby Acapulco
Baby Acapulco
9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Baby A's Soup
|$11.95
|LG. QUESO
|$8.99
|Acapulco Fish Tacos
|$14.99
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Moody's Guacamole
|$8.99
Fresh made with sea salt, pumpkin seeds
and feta cheese
|Shroomin Onion Burger
|$11.99
Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
|Moody's Special Burger
|$9.99
Double Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Egg, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
More about Happy Chicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Chick Wrap
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
|ATX Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
More about Best Korean Fried Chicken
Best Korean Fried Chicken
2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin
|Popular items
|10 Naked Wings
|$17.99
Wings in its original shape with no external batter. This is how chicken wing should taste like.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
*Photo shown with sauces tossed.
|10 Battered Wings
|$17.99
Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection.
True Korean Fried Chicken in wings.
Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
|Whole Korean Fried Chicken
|$27.99
This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy!
(whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast)
Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side.
*xSOS - Sauce On the Side
More about Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Walnut
|$6.75
Spring Mix, Apples, Cucumbers, topped with Candied Walnuts with a side of Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette
|18" BYO
|$15.99
Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.
|Cheesy Sticks
|$6.00
10" Crust with Oregano and lots of Cheese with a side of Marinara
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$12.99
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
|Cheese Fries
|$10.99
Queso, mixed cheese, smoked applewood bacon, green onions & sour cream served on top of crinkle cut french fries
|1/2 Fish and Chips
|$9.99
2 Hand Battered Fish Filets served with Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw, Crinkle Cut French Fries & Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
7211 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Lil' Chicken Sandwich
|$6.75
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
|8 Piece Bites
|$6.50
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
|1/2 Mixed
|$14.00
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|SIDE Mac-N-Cheese
|$4.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
|8 Piece Bites
|$6.75
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
|3 Piece Tender
|$9.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Chick'nCone
Chick'nCone
2348 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Chick’nCone
|$7.99
Air Fried Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick’nTenders 4pc Meal
|$11.79
4 pieces of air fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side!! Comes with Air Fried Cajun Fries and a Drink...Upgrade your side and drink to make your meal truly life changing!
|Mac'nCheese (8oz)
|$4.70
You should never skip the Mac.
8oz cup with nice and cheesy Mac'nCheese with just a sprinkle of served with love!