Austin sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Austin
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
|Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
|Biscuit Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Popular items
|Pastel De Papas
|$22.00
|Full Lomito Beef
|$22.00
|Pollo Al Horno
|$22.00
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Popular items
|Puff’s Pastrami Philly
|$13.00
House-made pastrami, sliced and grilled covered in grilled onions and melted Swiss with yellow mustard on an Amorosa roll. Add kraut and sub 1000 island for the Reuben experience
|Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy
|$10.00
Crispy battered fried shrimp on a buttered bolio roll covered in a Schmutzy (our smoky aioli) remoulade slaw.
|Meat Ball Sub
|$10.00
Old School meatballs fried then covered in a rich, tomato gravy resting on fresh melted mozzarella on an amorosa roll. Add jalapenos for an extra kick.
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|Popular items
|CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
|CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT
|$12.00
roasted chicken thigh, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
|BREAKFAST SANDO
|$10.00
House breakfast sausage, soft scrambled eggs, 5 year cheddar + maple syrup on our house brioche bun
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
|Garden Sammie
|$12.00
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, fall citrus segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette
Nervous Charlie’s
5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Pastrami Hash
|$11.00
Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
|The Classic
|$7.00
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
|Bagel with Lox
|$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
|HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)
|$15.00
|HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)
|$13.50
Aba Austin
1011 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Whipped Feta
|$13.95
crushed pistachio, aleppo, olive oil, lemon zest. (Vegetarian)
|Grilled Chicken
|$16.95
yogurt marinade, sweet peppers, zhoug (Gluten Free)
|Classic Hummus
|$12.95
paprika, olive oil, vegetable crudite(Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Muro's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|Popular items
|--Homemade Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
|--Fried Cheese Raviolis
|$7.50
Served with marinara Sauce.
|--Meat Calzone
|$9.00
Pepperoni,italian sausage,ricotta and mozzorella.
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
3809 West 35th, Austin
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
|$9.00
5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.
|KIDS AVOCADO TOAST
|$7.00
smashed avocado and a soft boiled egg on our house-made sourdough toast
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$9.00
butter lettuce, English cucumber, & radish dressed in our house-made lemon citronette dressing and topped with grated Flory's Truckle cheese
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Christmas Feast - Pre Order
|$270.00
BEEF WELLINGTON. Ready to bake at home Argentine prime beef tenderloin and cremini mushrooms wrapped in homemade puff pastry. Sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, organic spinach salad, and pan de chapa. Dessert: Maple Panna Cotta. Heating instructions included.
|Gnocchi
|$19.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
|Alfajor de Chocolate
|$4.00
Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan
|$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
|Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara
|$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
|Pizza Fries
|$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
Oasis Texas Brewing Co
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin
|Popular items
|Essentials Package
|$70.00
6 Eggs, 1/2 pound Assorted Sliced Cheeses, 1 Loaf of Bread, 1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 head of IceBurg Lettuce, 1 pound of Tomatoes, 1 pound of Carrots, 1 pound of Squash, 1 pound of Onions, 1 pound of Flour, 4 oz of assorted fresh herbs, 1 pound of Potatoes, 1 pound of Butter, 1 pound of Beans, 1 pound of Rice, 32 oz Oat Milk, 2 Cans of Soup, 1 ea. Toilet Paper, 20 ea. Gloves, 8 oz Sliced Ham, 1 pound of Chicken, 8 oz Pickles, 2oz Hand Sanitizer (may sub Vegan Patties and Vegan Sausage for other proteins)
|6-pack METAMODERN
|$7.00
|Essentials package with a 6 pack
|$75.00
WRAPS • SALADS
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|Popular items
|gluten free carrot-pecan muffins
|$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
|mediterranean wrap
|$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
|spring roll bowl
|$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
Buzz Mill Coffee
1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoons
|$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
|Plow Fries
|$4.00
comes with organic ketchup..
|2 for $20 Tuesdays
|$20.00
Two Burgers, two fries, two Plow sauces and two ketchups. (burger of the week not included in this special)
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Popular items
|Potato & Egg
|$2.25
|Migas Egg, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
|$2.49
|Potato, Egg, & Cheese
|$2.49
SANDWICHES
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
7800 south 1st street, Austin
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg And Cheese On A Bagel
|$9.25
Please choose either jalapeño cheddar or everything, if we run out of one we will substitute with the other
|Barbacoa, Lime, Egg, Avocado, Pickled Chiles On A Hero Roll
|$11.00
|Pork Belly Hero, Soy Braised Pork Belly, Pickled Carrots/daikon/jalapeno, Cilantro aioli, Egg, on A Hero Roll
|$11.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Popular items
|B.L.T. Salad
|$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
|Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|BLAT
|$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
|Turkey Avocado
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
SANDWICHES
Bird Bird Biscuit
2701 Manor Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Dough Doughs
|$3.50
biscuit doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar (order of 3)
|Queen Beak
|$9.50
spiced and breaded chicken breast, cayenne black pepper honey and bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
|Firebird
|$10.50
Hot chicken sandwich with spiced chicken breast, garlic and dill aioli, thick cut spicy sweet pickles and cilantro on a handmade buttermilk biscuit. (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
|VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
|BLACK AND WHITE CAKE
Dark chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin
|Popular items
|Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
|The Classic 1/2 lb Burger
|$7.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Great Grinder
|$14.50
Thinly sliced meatless salami, ham and pepperoni, garlic aioli, topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini and drizzled with an Italian dressing on a baguette. Contains: gluten, soy, coconut, cashews, onion, garlic.
Nutritional information: cal 710, protein 21g, carb 70g, sugar 10g, fibre 10g, fat 39g, sat fat 10g
|Build Your Own Melt
|$10.50
Start with our take on the grilled cheese, served with mozzarella, and creamy cheddar on grilled rustic sourdough. Then, customize your Melt with the add-ons of your choosing. Contains: soy, coconut, cashews, gluten
Gluten free available
|BLTA
|$13.50
Housemade pigless bacon, garlic aioli, avocado, lettuce and tomato on sourdough. Contains: gluten, soy, onion, garlic
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Franklin Barbecue
900 E. 11th street, Austin
|Popular items
|Brisket Pound
|$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
|*Pint Beans
|$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
|*Pint Slaw
|$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
|Single Bagel
|$3.00
Plain, Sea Salt, or Everything
add plain or jalapeño cream cheese, cashew cream cheese (V), salted butter, or seasonal jam +1.5
|Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
7211 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Lil' Chicken Sandwich
|$6.75
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
|8 Piece Bites
|$6.50
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
|1/2 Mixed
|$14.00
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|SIDE Mac-N-Cheese
|$4.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
|8 Piece Bites
|$6.75
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
|3 Piece Tender
|$9.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Popular items
|Com Tam Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork with Rice
|$11.75
Grilled Pork serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
|1. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich
|$7.45
Vietnamese sandwich with grilled pork, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.
|Chã Giò - Egg Roll
|$4.90
4 Egg rolls made with pork and shrimp
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoons
|$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
|Vegan Pho
|$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
- 2