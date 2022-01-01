Austin sandwich spots you'll love

Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)

Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)

X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**

*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.

Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.

*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.

**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)

