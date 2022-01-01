Austin sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Austin

Little Ola's Biscuits image

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastel De Papas$22.00
Full Lomito Beef$22.00
Pollo Al Horno$22.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Puff’s Pastrami Philly$13.00
House-made pastrami, sliced and grilled covered in grilled onions and melted Swiss with yellow mustard on an Amorosa roll. Add kraut and sub 1000 island for the Reuben experience
Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy$10.00
Crispy battered fried shrimp on a buttered bolio roll covered in a Schmutzy (our smoky aioli) remoulade slaw.
Meat Ball Sub$10.00
Old School meatballs fried then covered in a rich, tomato gravy resting on fresh melted mozzarella on an amorosa roll. Add jalapenos for an extra kick.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Spread & Co image

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT$12.00
roasted chicken thigh, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
BREAKFAST SANDO$10.00
House breakfast sausage, soft scrambled eggs, 5 year cheddar + maple syrup on our house brioche bun
More about Spread & Co
Local Foods Austin Popup image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
Asian Chicken Salad$15.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, fall citrus segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Nervous Charlie’s image

 

Nervous Charlie’s

5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastrami Hash$11.00
Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
The Classic$7.00
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
Bagel with Lox$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
More about Nervous Charlie’s
la Barbecue: image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)$13.50
More about la Barbecue:
Aba Austin image

 

Aba Austin

1011 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whipped Feta$13.95
crushed pistachio, aleppo, olive oil, lemon zest. (Vegetarian)
Grilled Chicken$16.95
yogurt marinade, sweet peppers, zhoug (Gluten Free)
Classic Hummus$12.95
paprika, olive oil, vegetable crudite(Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
More about Aba Austin
Muro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Muro's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
--Homemade Garlic Knots$6.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
--Fried Cheese Raviolis$7.50
Served with marinara Sauce.
--Meat Calzone$9.00
Pepperoni,italian sausage,ricotta and mozzorella.
More about Muro's Pizza
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria image

 

Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria

3809 West 35th, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.
KIDS AVOCADO TOAST$7.00
smashed avocado and a soft boiled egg on our house-made sourdough toast
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$9.00
butter lettuce, English cucumber, & radish dressed in our house-made lemon citronette dressing and topped with grated Flory's Truckle cheese
More about Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Christmas Feast - Pre Order$270.00
BEEF WELLINGTON. Ready to bake at home Argentine prime beef tenderloin and cremini mushrooms wrapped in homemade puff pastry. Sides of mashed potatoes, gravy, organic spinach salad, and pan de chapa. Dessert: Maple Panna Cotta. Heating instructions included.
Gnocchi$19.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
Alfajor de Chocolate$4.00
Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate
More about Buenos Aires Café
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies image

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
Pizza Fries$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
Oasis Texas Brewing Co image

 

Oasis Texas Brewing Co

6550 Comanche Trail, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Essentials Package$70.00
6 Eggs, 1/2 pound Assorted Sliced Cheeses, 1 Loaf of Bread, 1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 head of IceBurg Lettuce, 1 pound of Tomatoes, 1 pound of Carrots, 1 pound of Squash, 1 pound of Onions, 1 pound of Flour, 4 oz of assorted fresh herbs, 1 pound of Potatoes, 1 pound of Butter, 1 pound of Beans, 1 pound of Rice, 32 oz Oat Milk, 2 Cans of Soup, 1 ea. Toilet Paper, 20 ea. Gloves, 8 oz Sliced Ham, 1 pound of Chicken, 8 oz Pickles, 2oz Hand Sanitizer (may sub Vegan Patties and Vegan Sausage for other proteins)
6-pack METAMODERN$7.00
Essentials package with a 6 pack$75.00
More about Oasis Texas Brewing Co
Happy Foods image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
mediterranean wrap$8.00
flour tortilla, romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, feta, tomato + eggplant caponata, olive tapenade, traditional hummus
spring roll bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickled carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, cilantro, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, ginger sesame vinaigrette
More about Happy Foods
Buzz Mill Coffee image

 

Buzz Mill Coffee

1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
Plow Fries$4.00
comes with organic ketchup..
2 for $20 Tuesdays$20.00
Two Burgers, two fries, two Plow sauces and two ketchups. (burger of the week not included in this special)
More about Buzz Mill Coffee
Donut Taco Palace image

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato & Egg$2.25
Migas Egg, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers$2.49
Potato, Egg, & Cheese$2.49
More about Donut Taco Palace
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop image

SANDWICHES

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

7800 south 1st street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg And Cheese On A Bagel$9.25
Please choose either jalapeño cheddar or everything, if we run out of one we will substitute with the other
Barbacoa, Lime, Egg, Avocado, Pickled Chiles On A Hero Roll$11.00
Pork Belly Hero, Soy Braised Pork Belly, Pickled Carrots/daikon/jalapeno, Cilantro aioli, Egg, on A Hero Roll$11.00
More about Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
The Front Page image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.T. Salad$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Front Page
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLAT$10.00
All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Your choice of bacon, chorizo, or potato with egg & cheese
Turkey Avocado$10.00
Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread
More about Cenote
Bird Bird Biscuit image

SANDWICHES

Bird Bird Biscuit

2701 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.9 (3009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dough Doughs$3.50
biscuit doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar (order of 3)
Queen Beak$9.50
spiced and breaded chicken breast, cayenne black pepper honey and bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
Firebird$10.50
Hot chicken sandwich with spiced chicken breast, garlic and dill aioli, thick cut spicy sweet pickles and cilantro on a handmade buttermilk biscuit. (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
More about Bird Bird Biscuit
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SWEDISH HILL CARROT CAKE
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
BLACK AND WHITE CAKE
Dark chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Onion Rings$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger$7.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Rebel Cheese image

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Great Grinder$14.50
Thinly sliced meatless salami, ham and pepperoni, garlic aioli, topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini and drizzled with an Italian dressing on a baguette. Contains: gluten, soy, coconut, cashews, onion, garlic.
Nutritional information: cal 710, protein 21g, carb 70g, sugar 10g, fibre 10g, fat 39g, sat fat 10g
Build Your Own Melt$10.50
Start with our take on the grilled cheese, served with mozzarella, and creamy cheddar on grilled rustic sourdough. Then, customize your Melt with the add-ons of your choosing. Contains: soy, coconut, cashews, gluten
Gluten free available
BLTA$13.50
Housemade pigless bacon, garlic aioli, avocado, lettuce and tomato on sourdough. Contains: gluten, soy, onion, garlic
More about Rebel Cheese
Franklin Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Barbecue

900 E. 11th street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1699 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Pound$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
*Pint Beans$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
*Pint Slaw$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
More about Franklin Barbecue
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
Single Bagel$3.00
Plain, Sea Salt, or Everything
add plain or jalapeño cream cheese, cashew cream cheese (V), salted butter, or seasonal jam +1.5
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Salad$16.00
Ciabatta, pickle, onion, shredded lettuce
More about Swedish Hill
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

7211 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lil' Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Lil' version of our Famous O.G. Chicken Sandwich.
8 Piece Bites$6.50
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
1/2 Mixed$14.00
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
8 Piece Bites$6.75
Your Choice of 1 Heat level and choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
3 Piece Tender$9.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Banh Mi Galang image

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Com Tam Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork with Rice$11.75
Grilled Pork serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
1. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich$7.45
Vietnamese sandwich with grilled pork, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.
Chã Giò - Egg Roll$4.90
4 Egg rolls made with pork and shrimp
More about Banh Mi Galang
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Pork Dumplings$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Vegan Pho$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
More about Pho Thai Son
Lustre Pearl - East image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lustre Pearl - East

114 Linden St, Austin

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
6 wings$9.00
More about Lustre Pearl - East

