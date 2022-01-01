Austin French restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try French restaurants in Austin

Baguette et Chocolat image

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pain au chocolat$3.25
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
NEW mini beignet Raspberry$2.25
French mini beignet bite filled with our homemade raspberry jam
Chouquette (Only on Sat and Sun)$0.60
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$10.25
Croissant sandwich with Egg, Ham or Bacon, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese *Contains Dairy and Wheat
Morning Crêpe$12.00
Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with choice of potatoes or fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour
Three Egg Omlette$11.50
Choice of 3 fillings, with side of Potatoes or Fruit *Potatoes contain Dairy
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin
Westlake Wine Bar image

 

Westlake Wine Bar

3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Served with Fries and Béarnaise. Add 2 Thick Cut Bacon Slices +$3
Burrata$16.00
Cheese & Charcuterie Board$18.00
More about Westlake Wine Bar
Hopfields image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hopfields

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1933 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pascal Burger$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
More about Hopfields
Main pic

 

Austin Rotisserie Fareground

111 Congress Avenue P400, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Parisian$10.99
Classic French baguette sandwich with salted butter, ham and Swiss cheese. Simple but delicious!
Half Baguette with side butter$3.00
half French baguette served with side of butter
Quarter Special$14.99
Parisian style quarter rotisserie chicken (must choose dark or white meat). Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, a side salade de chèvre (organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and house vinaigrette) 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.
More about Austin Rotisserie Fareground

