Austin French restaurants you'll love

Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Popular items
|Pain au chocolat
|$3.25
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
|NEW mini beignet Raspberry
|$2.25
French mini beignet bite filled with our homemade raspberry jam
|Chouquette (Only on Sat and Sun)
|$0.60
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
Cafe Crepe of Austin
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$10.25
Croissant sandwich with Egg, Ham or Bacon, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese *Contains Dairy and Wheat
|Morning Crêpe
|$12.00
Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with choice of potatoes or fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour
|Three Egg Omlette
|$11.50
Choice of 3 fillings, with side of Potatoes or Fruit *Potatoes contain Dairy
Westlake Wine Bar
3801 N CAPITAL OF TX HWY, Austin
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
Served with Fries and Béarnaise. Add 2 Thick Cut Bacon Slices +$3
|Burrata
|$16.00
|Cheese & Charcuterie Board
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hopfields
3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin
|Popular items
|Pascal Burger
|$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
Austin Rotisserie Fareground
111 Congress Avenue P400, Austin
|Popular items
|The Parisian
|$10.99
Classic French baguette sandwich with salted butter, ham and Swiss cheese. Simple but delicious!
|Half Baguette with side butter
|$3.00
half French baguette served with side of butter
|Quarter Special
|$14.99
Parisian style quarter rotisserie chicken (must choose dark or white meat). Includes a serving of potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, a side salade de chèvre (organic arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries and house vinaigrette) 1 house roti sauce and 1 salsa verde.