Austin Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Austin
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
|Butter Lettuce
|$8.00
Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette
|Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
|Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
|Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
|BURRATA
|$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, balsamic, shaved parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
|Stacked Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Trasteverina Pizza
|$19.00
Italian sausage, mozzarella, blistered broccoli, provolone, chili flakes, parmesan
|Fall Harvest Salad
|$14.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
|Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
|16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
PIZZA
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Large All Meat 14"
|$21.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.
|Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc
|$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan
|$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
|Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara
|$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
|Pizza Fries
|$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Juniper
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin
|Rigatoni
|$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
|Slow Roasted Porchetta
|$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
|Roasted Broccolini
|$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Stuffed Mushrooms
|$12.00
ricotta / parmesan / goat cheese / breadcrumbs / truffle oil
|Carbonara
|$19.00
niman ranch guanciale / black pepper / parmesan / egg
|White Bean Dip & Croustini
|$8.00
truffle oil
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Grove Chopped Salad
|$17.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
|LARGE Reed's Salad
|$11.00
field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
|Caesar Salad A La Tommy
|$18.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin
|TG Tiramisu
|$8.00
|TG Margarita Pizza
|$14.00
|TG Spaghetti Marinara
|$17.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin
|Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto.
** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
|Flying Garlic
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.
|Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Classic Spaghetti Meatball
|$18.00
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.00
Uncle Nicky's
1123 East 11th Street, Austin
|Turkey Sando
|$11.00
Sliced turkey, smoked provolone, pesto, tomato slices, red onion, arugula with Uncle Nicky's Dressing. Comes with a bag of Lay's Original Chips. Contains Gluten/Dairy.
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Leafy dinosaur kale coated with lemon truffle honey vinaigrette topped with shaved pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts. Contains Dairy/Nuts.
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Andiamo! Bolognese
|$22.00
Veal, pork and beef ragù, cream, spinach and Parmesan with spaghetti
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
Beef and pork, basil, garlic, chile flakes, roasted tomato sauce, and parmesan
|Mixed Baby Greens
|$11.50
Lemon olive oil dressing, walnuts, pecorino romano, radicchio and belgian endive
Intero
2612 E Cesar Chavez st, Austin
|Truffle Set
|$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
|Bark Trio
|$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Chopped Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
|Lasagna
|$19.00
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese