Austin Italian restaurants you'll love

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
Butter Lettuce$8.00
Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette
Caesar$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
More about Il Brutto
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Trasteverina Pizza$19.00
Italian sausage, mozzarella, blistered broccoli, provolone, chili flakes, parmesan
Fall Harvest Salad$14.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
Crab Cake$16.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
More about The Garden at Ellera
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Pizza Leon image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large All Meat 14"$21.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
Caesar Salad$7.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
More about Pizza Leon
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies image

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
Pizza Fries$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
Juniper image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Juniper

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni$13.00
Contains Gluten/Dairy/Pork. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Traditional tubular noodle served with Juniper Bolognese and shaved Pecorino.
Slow Roasted Porchetta$20.00
Slow Roasted Porchetta (Pork Belly and Loin together!) served with roasted broccolini, salsa verde and porchetta jus. Contains Pork.
Roasted Broccolini$9.00
Broccolini seasoned and roasted to perfection.
More about Juniper
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
ricotta / parmesan / goat cheese / breadcrumbs / truffle oil
Carbonara$19.00
niman ranch guanciale / black pepper / parmesan / egg
White Bean Dip & Croustini$8.00
truffle oil
More about ASTI Trattoria
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$14.00
Caesar Salad A La Tommy$18.00
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mia Italian Tapas & Bar

11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TG Tiramisu$8.00
TG Margarita Pizza$14.00
TG Spaghetti Marinara$17.00
More about Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Spaghetti Meatball$18.00
Pappardelle$18.00
Chicken Marsala$18.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Uncle Nicky's image

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Sando$11.00
Sliced turkey, smoked provolone, pesto, tomato slices, red onion, arugula with Uncle Nicky's Dressing. Comes with a bag of Lay's Original Chips. Contains Gluten/Dairy.
Kale Salad$11.00
Leafy dinosaur kale coated with lemon truffle honey vinaigrette topped with shaved pecorino cheese and toasted pine nuts. Contains Dairy/Nuts.
Chopped Salad$12.00
Traditional romaine and iceberg tossed with meatrolls of mortadella, provolone, and salami. Finished off with tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and ready to be mixed with Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing. Big enough to feed 2 or just eat yourself. Contains Pistachios, Dairy.
More about Uncle Nicky's
68 Degrees Kitchen image

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Andiamo! Bolognese$22.00
Veal, pork and beef ragù, cream, spinach and Parmesan with spaghetti
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Beef and pork, basil, garlic, chile flakes, roasted tomato sauce, and parmesan
Mixed Baby Greens$11.50
Lemon olive oil dressing, walnuts, pecorino romano, radicchio and belgian endive
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Intero

2612 E Cesar Chavez st, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Set$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
Bark Trio$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
More about Intero
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Caesar$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
Lasagna$19.00
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

