Austin juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Top juice & smoothie places in Austin, Texas

Since Austin is a college town, home of the University of Texas, it's full of places to grab a quick bite to eat when you're on the go and need a refresher. As you might expect, the population overall tends to be younger than other Texas cities, and the community has recently sprouted all kinds of businesses, including restaurants that offer premium juices and smoothies.

Location-wise, the juice and smoothie places are pretty spread out in the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, so that you can find them along Highway 90 and near the capital too. This region of Texas is famous for its entrepreneurial spirit and the wide range of restaurant concepts proves. Most cities in Texas don't have many smoothie and juice restaurants that are not established brands, but in Austin, entrepreneurs keep trying different concepts, off-the-wall menu items, and unique recipes.

After all, we're talking about Austin and Round Rock, so don't expect to find much of the usual fare. That part of the adventure of dining here and the juice and smoothie restaurants only make the scene more vibrant.

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Austin

Austin Daily Press image

 

Austin Daily Press

1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIED BRUSSELS$6.75
Smoked Jalapeno And Apple Jam, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegetarian
LUCILLE$12.00
Lemongrass Braised Pork, Cucumber, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot And Jalapeno), White Onion, Aioli, Sriracha, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad
CHIPS AND QUESO$6.75
Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

525 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.7 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
Blenders and Bowls image

 

Blenders & Bowls

3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Green Bowl$8.25
BLEND | acai, avocado, spinach, bananas, vanilla, almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, cucumber, strawberries, sliced almonds,local honey
The Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
The Bowl Of Paradise$8.25
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, local honey
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2828 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

10721 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The O.G.$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, local honey
Kale Kreation$7.50
kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, vanilla almond milk
The Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2307 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
Vivel Crepes & Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Gobbler Panini$10.50
Roasted turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
California Avocado Toast$10.50
Fresh avocado spread, Cherry tomatoes, Two poached eggs, Arugula, Multigrain toast, Extra virgin olive oil.
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1109 E. 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

3120 Palm Way, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

7329 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5030 W US 290 Hwy Service Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
The Well image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Revive$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
Caesar Salad$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
Matcha$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
Closed image

 

Closed

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS AND QUESO$6.50
Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian
JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES$2.00
Served With Spicy Ranch. Vegetarian
CANADIAN TUXEDO$10.00
Braised Chicken, House Pickles, Aioli, Black Pepper Maple Gastrique, Cheddar, And Swiss
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

12226 RR 620 N, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
JuiceLand image

 

JuiceLand

607 W 3RD ST. STE 115, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1801 E 51st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

9901 Brodie Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

6301 W Parmer Ln #104, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

120 E 4th St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5521 Balcones Dr, Austin

Avg 4.8 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

4526 West Gate Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

4500 Duval Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

6705 US-290, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
