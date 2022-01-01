Austin juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Top juice & smoothie places in Austin, Texas
Since Austin is a college town, home of the University of Texas, it's full of places to grab a quick bite to eat when you're on the go and need a refresher. As you might expect, the population overall tends to be younger than other Texas cities, and the community has recently sprouted all kinds of businesses, including restaurants that offer premium juices and smoothies.
Location-wise, the juice and smoothie places are pretty spread out in the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, so that you can find them along Highway 90 and near the capital too. This region of Texas is famous for its entrepreneurial spirit and the wide range of restaurant concepts proves. Most cities in Texas don't have many smoothie and juice restaurants that are not established brands, but in Austin, entrepreneurs keep trying different concepts, off-the-wall menu items, and unique recipes.
After all, we're talking about Austin and Round Rock, so don't expect to find much of the usual fare. That part of the adventure of dining here and the juice and smoothie restaurants only make the scene more vibrant.
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Austin
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|Popular items
|FRIED BRUSSELS
|$6.75
Smoked Jalapeno And Apple Jam, Queso Fresco, And Red Cabbage Salad. Vegetarian
|LUCILLE
|$12.00
Lemongrass Braised Pork, Cucumber, Escabeche (Pickled Carrot And Jalapeno), White Onion, Aioli, Sriracha, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad
|CHIPS AND QUESO
|$6.75
Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin
|Popular items
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
525 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
Blenders & Bowls
3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill
|Popular items
|The Green Bowl
|$8.25
BLEND | acai, avocado, spinach, bananas, vanilla, almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, cucumber, strawberries, sliced almonds,local honey
|The Beach Bowl
|$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
|The Bowl Of Paradise
|$8.25
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, local honey
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2828 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
|YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
|DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin
|Popular items
|CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
|BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
|DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
10721 Research Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
|DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
SMOOTHIES
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Popular items
|The O.G.
|$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, local honey
|Kale Kreation
|$7.50
kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, vanilla almond milk
|The Beach Bowl
|$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Popular items
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
|JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
|STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2307 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Popular items
|The Gobbler Panini
|$10.50
Roasted turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
|California Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Fresh avocado spread, Cherry tomatoes, Two poached eggs, Arugula, Multigrain toast, Extra virgin olive oil.
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1109 E. 5th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
|GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
|BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
3120 Palm Way, Austin
|Popular items
|HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
|PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
|MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
7329 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
|I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
5030 W US 290 Hwy Service Road, Austin
|Popular items
|DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
|GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
|YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Popular items
|Revive
|$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
|Matcha
|$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
Closed
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|CHIPS AND QUESO
|$6.50
Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian
|JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES
|$2.00
Served With Spicy Ranch. Vegetarian
|CANADIAN TUXEDO
|$10.00
Braised Chicken, House Pickles, Aioli, Black Pepper Maple Gastrique, Cheddar, And Swiss
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
12226 RR 620 N, Austin
|Popular items
|HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
|STRAWBERRY MYLKSHAKE
hemp milk, banana, strawberry, hemp seeds, vanilla
|PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
|ORIGINATOR
apple juice, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
JuiceLand
607 W 3RD ST. STE 115, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
|HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1801 E 51st St, Austin
|Popular items
|YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
|JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
|GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
9901 Brodie Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
|WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
|LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
6301 W Parmer Ln #104, Austin
|Popular items
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
|HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
120 E 4th St, Austin
|Popular items
|PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
|ACAI BOWL
|$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
|PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
5521 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|BAM BAM
pineapple, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
|CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
|PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
4526 West Gate Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
|HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
|CLEMENTINE
orange juice, mango, peach
SMOOTHIES
Picnik
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
|Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
|Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
4500 Duval Street, Austin
|Popular items
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
|ACAI BOWL
|$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
6705 US-290, Austin
|Popular items
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
|I DREAM OF GREENIE
hemp milk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
|MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
