Austin Latin American restaurants you'll love

Austin restaurants
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Austin

Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
E Pollo$5.00
E Carne Suave$5.00
E Verdura$5.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Chimichurri$1.00
2 oz
Quatro Leches$8.00
Traditional Latin-America tres leches sponge cake with our signature fourth distinct Argentine touch.
Carne Picante Empanada$6.00
spicy ground beef, green onions, raisins, green olives, fresh herbs, & traditional spices
More about Buenos Aires Café
Casa Colombia Restaurant image

 

Casa Colombia Restaurant

2409 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$13.99
Cuban-style dish; shredded beef mixed with olives, capers and a red wine sauce; served with white rice, salad, & sweet plantains
Arroz con Pollo$12.50
Chicken rice casserole mixed with carrots, peas & green beans; served with sweet plantains on a bed of lettuce
Arepa$2.50
Enriched corn meal patty.
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
Canje image

 

Canje

1914 East 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Canje
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Lima Criolla

6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd #1550, Austin

Avg 4.8 (369 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Lima Criolla

