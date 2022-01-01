Austin Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Austin
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Popular items
|E Pollo
|$5.00
|E Carne Suave
|$5.00
|E Verdura
|$5.00
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Side Chimichurri
|$1.00
2 oz
|Quatro Leches
|$8.00
Traditional Latin-America tres leches sponge cake with our signature fourth distinct Argentine touch.
|Carne Picante Empanada
|$6.00
spicy ground beef, green onions, raisins, green olives, fresh herbs, & traditional spices
Casa Colombia Restaurant
2409 East 7th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Ropa Vieja
|$13.99
Cuban-style dish; shredded beef mixed with olives, capers and a red wine sauce; served with white rice, salad, & sweet plantains
|Arroz con Pollo
|$12.50
Chicken rice casserole mixed with carrots, peas & green beans; served with sweet plantains on a bed of lettuce
|Arepa
|$2.50
Enriched corn meal patty.