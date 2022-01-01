Austin Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Our kit for two comes with your choice of protein and all of the following sides & desserts for 2: Mixed Green Salad with Hibiscus Vinaigrette // Sourdough Stuffing // Deer Creek Cheddar Green Bean Casserole // Roasted Kennebec Potatoes // Chicken Gravy // Parker House Rolls with Cultured Butter & Pear Jam // Persimmon Cobbler & Rouge de Bordeaux Ice Cream //

Lavender Cookies // ALL ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24TH - please order now (choosing any date and time); we will call you to schedule your pick up time. More menu details on our website!

