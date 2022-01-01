Austin Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Austin

Frog & The Bull image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Portuguese Chicken$19.00
Flatbread Chorizo$9.00
Broccolini$5.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah image

 

Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

534 E Oltorf St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
34.Gyro Wrap$11.49
A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted over a vertical pit and thinly sliced; wrapped in thick Greek pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
30.Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.49
Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices, wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
1. Hummus$6.49
A smooth blend of chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini (sesame sauce), and garlic. Served with pita bread.
More about Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
G-Bob's Grill image

 

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro Meat Platter$13.00
French Fries$4.00
Hummus$5.00
More about G-Bob's Grill
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mia Italian Tapas & Bar

11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TG Tiramisu$8.00
TG Margarita Pizza$14.00
TG Spaghetti Marinara$17.00
More about Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
Swift's Attic image

TAPAS

Swift's Attic

315 Congress Avenue, Austin

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
How we Roll$19.00
medium rare marinated sirloin, grilled scallion & kimchi rice sushi roll, red miso aioli, toasted panko, galbi sauce
Ice Ball Oldie Pack$38.00
4 old fashioned ice balls containing all the makings of an old fashioned (Cherry Heering, orange & lemon zest and juice, luxardo cherry). Packed with a 375ml Elijah Craig Bourbon. Pour spirit over ice ball and enjoy!
Carrots Al Pastor$17.00
Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)
More about Swift's Attic
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen image

 

MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen

4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef and Lamb Döner$14.50
Thinly shave beef and lamb döner (similiar
to gyro), rice, sumac onion, ezme, pickled
red cabbage, warm tomato sauce
Beef & Lamb Doner$11.75
Thinly Sliced beef and lamb doner (gyro), romaine, sumac onion, tomato, buttery tomato sauce
Chicken Shish Kebap$10.75
48hr marinated chicken, romaine, sumac onion, tomato, parsley, tzatziki
More about MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
Emmer & Rye image

TAPAS

Emmer & Rye

51 Rainey St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parker House Rolls (6)$12.00
Hestia's famous Parker House Rolls! Includes house cultured butter and 5 rolls // ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 25TH
Kit for Two$150.00
Our kit for two comes with your choice of protein and all of the following sides & desserts for 2: Mixed Green Salad with Hibiscus Vinaigrette // Sourdough Stuffing // Deer Creek Cheddar Green Bean Casserole // Roasted Kennebec Potatoes // Chicken Gravy // Parker House Rolls with Cultured Butter & Pear Jam // Persimmon Cobbler & Rouge de Bordeaux Ice Cream //
Lavender Cookies // ALL ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24TH - please order now (choosing any date and time); we will call you to schedule your pick up time. More menu details on our website!
More about Emmer & Rye
Barlata Tapas Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Barlata Tapas Restaurant

1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barlata Tapas Restaurant

