Austin Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
More about Frog & The Bull
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Portuguese Chicken
|$19.00
|Flatbread Chorizo
|$9.00
|Broccolini
|$5.00
More about Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
534 E Oltorf St, Austin
|Popular items
|34.Gyro Wrap
|$11.49
A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted over a vertical pit and thinly sliced; wrapped in thick Greek pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
|30.Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$10.49
Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices, wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
|1. Hummus
|$6.49
A smooth blend of chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini (sesame sauce), and garlic. Served with pita bread.
More about G-Bob's Grill
G-Bob's Grill
4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin
|Popular items
|Gyro Meat Platter
|$13.00
|French Fries
|$4.00
|Hummus
|$5.00
More about Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|TG Tiramisu
|$8.00
|TG Margarita Pizza
|$14.00
|TG Spaghetti Marinara
|$17.00
More about Swift's Attic
TAPAS
Swift's Attic
315 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Popular items
|How we Roll
|$19.00
medium rare marinated sirloin, grilled scallion & kimchi rice sushi roll, red miso aioli, toasted panko, galbi sauce
|Ice Ball Oldie Pack
|$38.00
4 old fashioned ice balls containing all the makings of an old fashioned (Cherry Heering, orange & lemon zest and juice, luxardo cherry). Packed with a 375ml Elijah Craig Bourbon. Pour spirit over ice ball and enjoy!
|Carrots Al Pastor
|$17.00
Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)
More about MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|Beef and Lamb Döner
|$14.50
Thinly shave beef and lamb döner (similiar
to gyro), rice, sumac onion, ezme, pickled
red cabbage, warm tomato sauce
|Beef & Lamb Doner
|$11.75
Thinly Sliced beef and lamb doner (gyro), romaine, sumac onion, tomato, buttery tomato sauce
|Chicken Shish Kebap
|$10.75
48hr marinated chicken, romaine, sumac onion, tomato, parsley, tzatziki
More about Emmer & Rye
TAPAS
Emmer & Rye
51 Rainey St, Austin
|Popular items
|Parker House Rolls (6)
|$12.00
Hestia's famous Parker House Rolls! Includes house cultured butter and 5 rolls // ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 25TH
|Kit for Two
|$150.00
Our kit for two comes with your choice of protein and all of the following sides & desserts for 2: Mixed Green Salad with Hibiscus Vinaigrette // Sourdough Stuffing // Deer Creek Cheddar Green Bean Casserole // Roasted Kennebec Potatoes // Chicken Gravy // Parker House Rolls with Cultured Butter & Pear Jam // Persimmon Cobbler & Rouge de Bordeaux Ice Cream //
Lavender Cookies // ALL ORDERS MUST BE PICKED UP ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24TH - please order now (choosing any date and time); we will call you to schedule your pick up time. More menu details on our website!