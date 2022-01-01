Austin pizza restaurants you'll love

There's absolutely no shortage of pizza places in Austin. How do you decide when there are so many places with hundreds of rave reviews online? You could go to a different pizza restaurant every day of the month and never go to the same one twice, and local entrepreneurs operate many of the best businesses.

You can find specialty menu items that you can't order at other pizza restaurants at several places. Most of them only allow a choice of meats, vegetables, and maybe a few types of dough. But the best places in Austin have gotten creative with their fare to offer a variety of flavors. Think about it. If you can't choose among so many great pizza restaurants, the only thing to do is reach for something you've never tried before.

You're in Austin, after all, and it's going to be relatively easy. Some of the most popular pizza places are near the campus, but you don't really have to go that far away from downtown to enjoy a great slice of pie because many restaurants are near the capital as well.

Must-try pizza restaurants in Austin

Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RD- Love Supreme$16.00
pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, mozzarella
RD- Pepperoni$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
RD- Margherita$13.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen image

PIZZA

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2021 SPON Blueberry & Pitaya - 375ml$25.00
SPON refermented w/ Blueberries and Pitaya . 6.6% abv
11th Anniversary Hazy Pale Ale - 4x16oz$16.00
Our 11th Anniversary Hazy Pale. Brewed with San Jacinto Two-Row Barley from TexMalt, flaked oats, and raw wheat. Dry-hopped with Citra, Belma, Meridian, and Sabro Cryo, and refermented with Omega Yeast Labs Cosmic Punch. 5.5% abv
2021 SPON Prickly Pear Cactus - 375ml$25.00
Mature SPON refermented with Prickly Pear Cactus fruit from Hat & Heart Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas. 5.7% abv
More about Jester King Brewery & Kitchen
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Meteor Logical Bowl$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
The Meteor Ceasar$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
Shawarma Bowl$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
More about The Meteor
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Pizzeria Grata image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese$11.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
10" Margherita$9.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, local olive oil
3 Garlic Knots$6.00
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping
More about Pizzeria Grata
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1705 N. Cuernavaca Rd., Austin

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Classic Cheeseburger$9.95
Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Served with fries or tots.
Spin-Art Dip$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Via 313 image

 

Via 313

6705 Hwy 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plain$10.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Pepperoni$11.00
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
Large Detroiter$24.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
More about Via 313
Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
BURRATA$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
More about Il Brutto
Bishop Cidercade image

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$12.00
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE,
BACON, HAM
Pear & Proscuitto$12.00
PROSCIUTTO, PARMESAN, GOAT CHEESE, BASIL, PEAR,
WITH CRACKBERRY BALSAMIC REDUCTION
Green Machine Kale Salad$9.50
Shredded Kale Blend, Dried Cranberries, Salted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Red Onions, Basil Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Garnish
More about Bishop Cidercade
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, balsamic, shaved parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Stacked Steakhouse Burger$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large 14"$20.00
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Pizza Rolls$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Oddwood Brewing image

 

Oddwood Brewing

3108 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita 2Go$10.75
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Fresh mozz, tomato and basil. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
Pepp Talk 2Go$10.25
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Classic Pepperoni. Loaded with Pepp. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
4-Pack - Slice of Fried Gold$14.00
English style lager (5.3%). Brewed with the choicest English pilsner malts and hopped with select East Kent Golding hops. Lagered for 9 weeks until bright and super smooth. We get lovely bready malty notes and light citrus, herbal hops. Crisp. Clean. Crushable (THREE C's)
More about Oddwood Brewing
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Large High Flying for $28$28.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $20.22.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Spin-Art Dip$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
Garlic Knots$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
14" Pizza$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Topp™ Pizza image

 

Topp™ Pizza

5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Pepperoni Crave$23.00
Topp™ Pepperoni Mix (Over AND Under! the Cheese) , Mushroom
16" Topp™ Rodeo$27.00
Chorizo, Refried Beans, Jalapeño, Onion
Spinach Salad$5.00
Spinach, Mushroom, Walnuts, Bacon, Mediterranean Dressing
More about Topp™ Pizza
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10" Traditional Cheese #1$9.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
14" Traditional Cheese #1$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Caesar$6.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
East Austin Pizza Kitchen image

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Carnivore Pizza$15.00
A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.
6 Bone In Wings$8.99
Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, celery, and 1 ranch cup.
Small Pizza Any Toppings$8.50
Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Pizza Leon image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large All Meat 14"$21.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
Caesar Salad$7.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
More about Pizza Leon
Muro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Muro's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
--Homemade Garlic Knots$6.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
--Fried Cheese Raviolis$7.50
Served with marinara Sauce.
--Meat Calzone$9.00
Pepperoni,italian sausage,ricotta and mozzorella.
More about Muro's Pizza
Moody's Kitchen + Bar image

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Moody's Guacamole$8.99
Fresh made with sea salt, pumpkin seeds
and feta cheese
Shroomin Onion Burger$11.99
Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
Moody's Special Burger$9.99
Double Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Egg, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies image

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
Pizza Fries$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream image

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Slice$4.00
If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.
Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy).
Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.
Half n Half Pizza$15.00
Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!
Build Your Own$15.00
Make your own creation: red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough. Add toppings to make it your own!
More about Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Rolls$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Swift Pizza Co. image

 

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG - Margherita$23.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, parmesan, focaccia croutons
More about Swift Pizza Co.
Pinthouse Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pinthouse Pizza

4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni and Basil
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
Here There Be Dragons 4-pack cans$22.00
Here There Be Dragons – 8.7%
Style: Hazy DIPA
Flavor & Aroma: Orange Creamsicle, Kiwi and Key Lime
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Local Slice II (512-358-1780) image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Local Slice II (512-358-1780)

8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walnut$6.75
Spring Mix, Apples, Cucumbers, topped with Candied Walnuts with a side of Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette
18" BYO$15.99
Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.
Cheesy Sticks$6.00
10" Crust with Oregano and lots of Cheese with a side of Marinara
More about Local Slice II (512-358-1780)

