Austin pizza restaurants you'll love
Top pizza restaurants in Austin, Texas
There's absolutely no shortage of pizza places in Austin. How do you decide when there are so many places with hundreds of rave reviews online? You could go to a different pizza restaurant every day of the month and never go to the same one twice, and local entrepreneurs operate many of the best businesses.
You can find specialty menu items that you can't order at other pizza restaurants at several places. Most of them only allow a choice of meats, vegetables, and maybe a few types of dough. But the best places in Austin have gotten creative with their fare to offer a variety of flavors. Think about it. If you can't choose among so many great pizza restaurants, the only thing to do is reach for something you've never tried before.
You're in Austin, after all, and it's going to be relatively easy. Some of the most popular pizza places are near the campus, but you don't really have to go that far away from downtown to enjoy a great slice of pie because many restaurants are near the capital as well.
Must-try pizza restaurants in Austin
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|RD- Love Supreme
|$16.00
pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, mozzarella
|RD- Pepperoni
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
|RD- Margherita
|$13.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
PIZZA
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin
|2021 SPON Blueberry & Pitaya - 375ml
|$25.00
SPON refermented w/ Blueberries and Pitaya . 6.6% abv
|11th Anniversary Hazy Pale Ale - 4x16oz
|$16.00
Our 11th Anniversary Hazy Pale. Brewed with San Jacinto Two-Row Barley from TexMalt, flaked oats, and raw wheat. Dry-hopped with Citra, Belma, Meridian, and Sabro Cryo, and refermented with Omega Yeast Labs Cosmic Punch. 5.5% abv
|2021 SPON Prickly Pear Cactus - 375ml
|$25.00
Mature SPON refermented with Prickly Pear Cactus fruit from Hat & Heart Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas. 5.7% abv
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|The Meteor Logical Bowl
|$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
|The Meteor Ceasar
|$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
|Shawarma Bowl
|$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
|Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
|Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|12" Cheese
|$11.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
|10" Margherita
|$9.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, local olive oil
|3 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1705 N. Cuernavaca Rd., Austin
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$6.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.95
Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Served with fries or tots.
|Spin-Art Dip
|$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
Via 313
6705 Hwy 290, Austin
|Plain
|$10.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
|Pepperoni
|$11.00
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
|Large Detroiter
|$24.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon
|BURRATA
|$25.00
san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Meat Lovers
|$12.00
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE,
BACON, HAM
|Pear & Proscuitto
|$12.00
PROSCIUTTO, PARMESAN, GOAT CHEESE, BASIL, PEAR,
WITH CRACKBERRY BALSAMIC REDUCTION
|Green Machine Kale Salad
|$9.50
Shredded Kale Blend, Dried Cranberries, Salted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Red Onions, Basil Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Garnish
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, balsamic, shaved parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
|Stacked Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Large 14"
|$20.00
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$6.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
|Pizza Rolls
|$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Bolognese
|$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
sweet potato, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Oddwood Brewing
3108 Manor Rd., Austin
|Margherita 2Go
|$10.75
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Fresh mozz, tomato and basil. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
|Pepp Talk 2Go
|$10.25
MAX 2 TOPPING ADDS
Classic Pepperoni. Loaded with Pepp. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
|4-Pack - Slice of Fried Gold
|$14.00
English style lager (5.3%). Brewed with the choicest English pilsner malts and hopped with select East Kent Golding hops. Lagered for 9 weeks until bright and super smooth. We get lovely bready malty notes and light citrus, herbal hops. Crisp. Clean. Crushable (THREE C's)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|2 Large High Flying for $28
|$28.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $20.22.
|King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Spin-Art Dip
|$7.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic bread strips.
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
|14" Pizza
|$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)
|Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|House Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
|Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
|Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Topp™ Pizza
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin
|16" Pepperoni Crave
|$23.00
Topp™ Pepperoni Mix (Over AND Under! the Cheese) , Mushroom
|16" Topp™ Rodeo
|$27.00
Chorizo, Refried Beans, Jalapeño, Onion
|Spinach Salad
|$5.00
Spinach, Mushroom, Walnuts, Bacon, Mediterranean Dressing
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|10" Traditional Cheese #1
|$9.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|14" Traditional Cheese #1
|$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|Caesar
|$6.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|The Carnivore Pizza
|$15.00
A Meat Heaven Artisan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, and bacon.
|6 Bone In Wings
|$8.99
Gluten Free - 6 battered bone in wings prepared in house. Each order comes with carrots, celery, and 1 ranch cup.
|Small Pizza Any Toppings
|$8.50
Small thin crust artisan pizza (approximately 10in - 4 slices) with your choice of available toppings.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
|Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
|16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
PIZZA
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Large All Meat 14"
|$21.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Assembled with Fresh cut to order Romaine Lettuce with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, served with a side of Rich Caesar Dressing.
|Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc
|$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Muro's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Homemade Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
|--Fried Cheese Raviolis
|$7.50
Served with marinara Sauce.
|--Meat Calzone
|$9.00
Pepperoni,italian sausage,ricotta and mozzorella.
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Moody's Guacamole
|$8.99
Fresh made with sea salt, pumpkin seeds
and feta cheese
|Shroomin Onion Burger
|$11.99
Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Onion, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
|Moody's Special Burger
|$9.99
Double Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Egg, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan
|$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
|Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara
|$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
|Pizza Fries
|$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Sicilian Slice
|$4.00
If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.
Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy).
Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.
|Half n Half Pizza
|$15.00
Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!
|Build Your Own
|$15.00
Make your own creation: red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough. Add toppings to make it your own!
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Pizza Rolls
|$7.00
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
|Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)
|$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|LG - Margherita
|$23.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine, parmesan, focaccia croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pinthouse Pizza
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Pepperoni and Basil
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.
|Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans
|$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
|Here There Be Dragons 4-pack cans
|$22.00
Here There Be Dragons – 8.7%
Style: Hazy DIPA
Flavor & Aroma: Orange Creamsicle, Kiwi and Key Lime
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin
|Walnut
|$6.75
Spring Mix, Apples, Cucumbers, topped with Candied Walnuts with a side of Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette
|18" BYO
|$15.99
Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.
|Cheesy Sticks
|$6.00
10" Crust with Oregano and lots of Cheese with a side of Marinara
