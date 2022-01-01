Austin ramen spots you'll love

Must-try ramen spots in Austin

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steamed Rice$3.00
A white, sticky rice topped with yukari shiso seasoning.
Tare Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled chicken thigh topped with our semi-sweet tare sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Michi Ramen image

 

Michi Ramen

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lover's$14.95
Toppings: 2x choice of chashu, ground pork, mayu garlic oil, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
Michi$11.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, nori seaweed, and mayu garlic oil
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
Tori$11.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, menma bamboo, beni shoga ginger, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Shio
More about Michi Ramen
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin image

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin

1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)$13.00
Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
Kizami Sweet & Sour Yodas 💥new👽💥$8.00
Shredded Brussel Sprouts , Fuji Apples, Apricot, Bonito, Black Pepper, Garlic
*shellfish *sesame
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen image

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hira Hira$15.00
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
California Roll$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
Brussels Sprouts (v)$10.00
Crisped brussels sprouts, lemongrass soy
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Michi Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Michi Ramen

6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.5 (1324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Michi$11.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, nori seaweed, and mayu garlic oil
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
Jungle$12.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
On side: Fresh chilis, lime wedge and cilantro
Flavor: Lemongrass (Spicy/Shellfish)
Sapporo$12.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, corn, butter, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Miso
More about Michi Ramen
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin image

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)$13.00
Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
#1 THE OG (Tonkotsu)$11.00
Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Woodear Mushroom, Scallion, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin

