Austin ramen spots you'll love
Must-try ramen spots in Austin
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Steamed Rice
|$3.00
A white, sticky rice topped with yukari shiso seasoning.
|Tare Chicken Plate
|$15.00
Grilled chicken thigh topped with our semi-sweet tare sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
More about Michi Ramen
Michi Ramen
8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin
|Popular items
|Meat Lover's
|$14.95
Toppings: 2x choice of chashu, ground pork, mayu garlic oil, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
|Michi
|$11.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, nori seaweed, and mayu garlic oil
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
|Tori
|$11.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, menma bamboo, beni shoga ginger, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Shio
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)
|$13.00
Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
|#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)
|$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
|Kizami Sweet & Sour Yodas 💥new👽💥
|$8.00
Shredded Brussel Sprouts , Fuji Apples, Apricot, Bonito, Black Pepper, Garlic
*shellfish *sesame
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)
|$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
|#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)
|$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
|#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)
|$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Popular items
|Hira Hira
|$15.00
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
|California Roll
|$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
|Brussels Sprouts (v)
|$10.00
Crisped brussels sprouts, lemongrass soy
More about Michi Ramen
RAMEN • NOODLES
Michi Ramen
6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Michi
|$11.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, nori seaweed, and mayu garlic oil
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
|Jungle
|$12.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
On side: Fresh chilis, lime wedge and cilantro
Flavor: Lemongrass (Spicy/Shellfish)
|Sapporo
|$12.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, corn, butter, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Miso
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin
|Popular items
|#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)
|$13.00
Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
|#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)
|$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
|#1 THE OG (Tonkotsu)
|$11.00
Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Woodear Mushroom, Scallion, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"