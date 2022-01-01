Austin salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Austin
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
|Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
|Biscuit Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
More about Citizen Eatery
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Popular items
|Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms
|$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
|Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich
|$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
|Paleo Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Popular items
|House Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
|Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
|Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|Popular items
|10" Traditional Cheese #1
|$9.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|14" Traditional Cheese #1
|$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|Caesar
|$6.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
More about Aba Austin
Aba Austin
1011 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Whipped Feta
|$13.95
crushed pistachio, aleppo, olive oil, lemon zest. (Vegetarian)
|Grilled Chicken
|$16.95
yogurt marinade, sweet peppers, zhoug (Gluten Free)
|Classic Hummus
|$12.95
paprika, olive oil, vegetable crudite(Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
More about Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Walnut
|$6.75
Spring Mix, Apples, Cucumbers, topped with Candied Walnuts with a side of Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette
|18" BYO
|$15.99
Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.
|Cheesy Sticks
|$6.00
10" Crust with Oregano and lots of Cheese with a side of Marinara
More about Baby Greens
Baby Greens
10611 Research Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Rainbow Salad
|$9.99
spring mix, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Green Goddess, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
romaine lettuce, kale, parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons
SUGGESTED DRESSING: Caesar
|Asian Salad
|$8.99
romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, edamame, green onions, peanuts, crispy chow mein noodles
SUGGESTED DRESSING: Spicy Peanut (vegan), Honey Mustard
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
404 W. 26th St., Austin
|Popular items
|The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
|Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about The Front Page
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Popular items
|B.L.T. Salad
|$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
|Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
More about Shorties Pizza & Grinders
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin
|Popular items
|Roasted Fennel Salad
|$15.00
roasted fennel, fresh shaved fennel, fresh herbs, ridiccio, arugula, avocado, orange supreme, toasted pine nuts, shaved parmesan, dijon garlic vinaigrette
|Forager
|$16.00
smoked gouda & fontina bechamel, rosemary, wild mushroom conserva, roasted balsamic onions, pine nuts
* we recommend adding black truffles to this one for the ultimate experience
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
|Greek
|$16.00
red sauce, artichoke hearts,kalamata, olives, onions, house made greek, loukaniko suasage, fresh oregano, garlic olive oil, feta cheese
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
More about Fonda San Miguel
SALADS
Fonda San Miguel
2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verde
|$22.50
2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Ancho Relleno San Miguel
|$24.95
Chile ancho filled with chicken, olives, capers and almonds in a light cilantro cream sauce. Served with 3 corn tortillas, rice and beans.
|Enchiladas de Mole Poblano
|$22.50
Served with rice and beans.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
2900 S. Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|Mozzarella Bread
|$6.99
|Strom Create Your Own
|$11.00
More about ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
15511 HWY 71 West, Austin
|Popular items
|Il Greco
|$10.00
mozz, EVOO, zucchini, kumato & gold tomatoes, feta, zza'tar seasoning, flake salt
|Postrio
|$10.00
BBQ chicken with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozz, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro
|Cesar
|$9.00
kale, romaine, sweet peppers, cotija, crumbled tortilla, lime, tajin, scallion chipotle caesar dressing topped with chicken breast
More about El Chilito
TACOS • SALADS
El Chilito
4501 Manchaca Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, fresh onion
|Chipotle Queso
|$5.00
with tostadas
|Cherrywood Taco
|$3.75
farm eggs, potato, bacon, avocado, jack cheese
More about Lustre Pearl - East
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lustre Pearl - East
114 Linden St, Austin
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
|6 wings
|$9.00
More about Spartan Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spartan Pizza
1007 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Side Helios
|$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
|10" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
|14" Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
More about Spartan Pizza
Spartan Pizza
7318 McNeil Dr #109, Austin
|Popular items
|14" Agamemnon
|$19.00
Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on our Cilantro Pesto Sauce.
|10" BYO Pizza
|$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
|Garlic Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
Our 10" pizza dough with roasted garlic oil, minced garlic, shredded mozzarella, aged parmesan, and our signature herb blend. Served with a 3.25 oz dipping sauce of your choice.