Austin salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Austin

Little Ola's Biscuits image

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
Paleo Bowl$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
More about Citizen Eatery
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries.
** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.
Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10" Traditional Cheese #1$9.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
14" Traditional Cheese #1$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Caesar$6.95
Romaine lettuce & croutons dressed with parmesan-reggiano cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, worcestershire sauce, garlic, & black pepper
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Aba Austin image

 

Aba Austin

1011 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whipped Feta$13.95
crushed pistachio, aleppo, olive oil, lemon zest. (Vegetarian)
Grilled Chicken$16.95
yogurt marinade, sweet peppers, zhoug (Gluten Free)
Classic Hummus$12.95
paprika, olive oil, vegetable crudite(Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
More about Aba Austin
Local Slice II (512-358-1780) image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Local Slice II (512-358-1780)

8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walnut$6.75
Spring Mix, Apples, Cucumbers, topped with Candied Walnuts with a side of Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette
18" BYO$15.99
Hand-shredded mozzarella and Tomato sauce included.
Cheesy Sticks$6.00
10" Crust with Oregano and lots of Cheese with a side of Marinara
More about Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
Baby Greens image

 

Baby Greens

10611 Research Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow Salad$9.99
spring mix, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Green Goddess, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$6.99
romaine lettuce, kale, parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons
SUGGESTED DRESSING: Caesar
Asian Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, edamame, green onions, peanuts, crispy chow mein noodles
SUGGESTED DRESSING: Spicy Peanut (vegan), Honey Mustard
More about Baby Greens
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

404 W. 26th St., Austin

Avg 4.5 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about The Pizza Press
The Front Page image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.T. Salad$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Front Page
Shorties Pizza & Grinders image

 

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Fennel Salad$15.00
roasted fennel, fresh shaved fennel, fresh herbs, ridiccio, arugula, avocado, orange supreme, toasted pine nuts, shaved parmesan, dijon garlic vinaigrette
Forager$16.00
smoked gouda & fontina bechamel, rosemary, wild mushroom conserva, roasted balsamic onions, pine nuts
* we recommend adding black truffles to this one for the ultimate experience
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Greek$16.00
red sauce, artichoke hearts,kalamata, olives, onions, house made greek, loukaniko suasage, fresh oregano, garlic olive oil, feta cheese
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
More about Shorties Pizza & Grinders
Fonda San Miguel image

SALADS

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Verde$22.50
2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Ancho Relleno San Miguel$24.95
Chile ancho filled with chicken, olives, capers and almonds in a light cilantro cream sauce. Served with 3 corn tortillas, rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano$22.50
Served with rice and beans.
More about Fonda San Miguel
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND image

 

GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

2900 S. Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad
Mozzarella Bread$6.99
Strom Create Your Own$11.00
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave image

 

ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave

15511 HWY 71 West, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Il Greco$10.00
mozz, EVOO, zucchini, kumato & gold tomatoes, feta, zza'tar seasoning, flake salt
Postrio$10.00
BBQ chicken with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozz, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro
Cesar$9.00
kale, romaine, sweet peppers, cotija, crumbled tortilla, lime, tajin, scallion chipotle caesar dressing topped with chicken breast
More about ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
El Chilito image

TACOS • SALADS

El Chilito

4501 Manchaca Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, fresh onion
Chipotle Queso$5.00
with tostadas
Cherrywood Taco$3.75
farm eggs, potato, bacon, avocado, jack cheese
More about El Chilito
Lustre Pearl - East image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lustre Pearl - East

114 Linden St, Austin

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
6 wings$9.00
More about Lustre Pearl - East
Spartan Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spartan Pizza

1007 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Helios$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
10" Build-Your-Own Pizza$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
14" Build-Your-Own Pizza$15.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
More about Spartan Pizza
Spartan Pizza image

 

Spartan Pizza

7318 McNeil Dr #109, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Agamemnon$19.00
Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on our Cilantro Pesto Sauce.
10" BYO Pizza$10.00
All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.
Garlic Cheese Sticks$7.00
Our 10" pizza dough with roasted garlic oil, minced garlic, shredded mozzarella, aged parmesan, and our signature herb blend. Served with a 3.25 oz dipping sauce of your choice.
More about Spartan Pizza

