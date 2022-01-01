Austin seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Austin

Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken (gf)$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
Bar Burger$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
Chicken Wings$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
More about Rosewood
Frog & The Bull image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Portuguese Chicken$19.00
Flatbread Chorizo$9.00
Broccolini$5.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Mario's Seafood image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mazatleco$14.00
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado
Coctel de Camaron$14.00
Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado
Coctel Vuelve a la Vida$18.00
Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado
More about Mario's Seafood
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
Classic Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Cold Water Salmon$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
More about Bartlett's
TLC image

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Avocado Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad*$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
More about TLC
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rockin' Fish Taco$13.99
3 blackened wild pacific rock fish tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, cilantro cream sauce, corn tortillas, coastal rice
Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy$14.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted Nawlin's Leidenheimer roll. Served fries or keepers' apple slaw (gluten free rolls available)
Fish Fry Plate$14.99
wild pacific rockfish, KCK cornmeal, seasoned fries, keepers' apple slaw, lemon, condiments
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
More about Sawyer & Co
Hestia and Kalimotxo! image

 

Hestia and Kalimotxo!

607 W Third St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kali Burger$14.00
served a la carte. 44 farms beef, px onion, mushroom aioli, mahon cheese, house-made bun
Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice$8.00
with smoked strawberry
Blistered Shishito Peppers$9.00
sea salt, preserved lemon aioli
More about Hestia and Kalimotxo!
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Potatoes$2.00
Snowcrab Combo$29.99
Seasoned Fries$3.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Plank Seafoood Provisions image

 

Plank Seafoood Provisions

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Redfish Sandwich Plate$21.00
Filet-o-Soft Shell Crab sandwich, american cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole tartar sauce, herb fries
Plank Calamari$14.00
pickled shallots, lime aioli, aji puree GF
Meyer Lemon Chess Tart$12.00
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
More about Plank Seafoood Provisions
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Boudin$10.00
Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion,
Toasted Ciabatta
Crispy Fish Tacos$16.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Chipotle Aoili
Caesar$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons,
Parmesan
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Quality Seafood Market-RETAIL FISHMARKET image

 

Quality Seafood Market-RETAIL FISHMARKET

5621 Airport Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Tail 5-6oz.$18.99
$15.59 each
Lobster Tail 7-8oz.$28.99
$22.99 Each
Gulf Oysters- Half Gallon$89.00
Each half - gallon has between 100 - 120 oysters
More about Quality Seafood Market-RETAIL FISHMARKET
Wu Chow image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot & Sour Soup (GF)$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
Sichuan Spicy Wontons$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)$16.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
More about Wu Chow
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Basket$17.95
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.95
Boiled Crawfish / per lb.$15.95
More about The Boat
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Bisque Cup$10.00
A rich bisque topped with creme fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
Fish & Chips$21.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!!
*Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten.
Malt vinegar available upon request
Connecticut$22.00
Poached in Butter, topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Mongers Market + Kitchen image

 

Mongers Market + Kitchen

4119 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Crab Cake$13.00
smoked tomato aioli, chervil
Peel & Eats (1/2 lb)$11.00
housemade cocktail sauce
Seafood Chowder$10.00
yukon gold potatoes, mmk bacon
More about Mongers Market + Kitchen
Quality Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo
ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!
Fried Catfish
Choose from 2 piece or 3 piece with your choice of 2 sides
Fried Oysters
Choose from 6 or 9 piece with 2 sides
More about Quality Seafood Market
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$16.00
Butter roll, tartar, bread & butter, pickles, fennel slaw, kettle chips
The Jack Stack Burger$13.00
Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries
Smoked Fish Dip$10.00
Smoked Fish, cream cheese, chives, kettle chips
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad$19.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Blue Crab Cakes$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
More about Cafe Blue
Quality Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Boulevard, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valentines Surf N Turf for TWO$69.99
Includes TWO 6oz. Prime Beef Tenderloin and TWO 3-4oz. Lobster Tails
Take home and cook!
More about Quality Seafood Market
Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music image

 

Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music

6507 Jester Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music
Fat Daddy's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fat Daddy's Chicken

1075 Springdale rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach Cobbler$2.99
Banana Pudding$4.99
Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)$7.99
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8IN SEAFOOD POBOY$15.00
BOWL CAJUN GUMBO$13.00
5 lbs CRAWFISH$47.50
More about Shoal Creek Saloon
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Simi Estiatorio

601 Congress Avenue Suite 110, Austin

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)
Takeout
More about Simi Estiatorio

