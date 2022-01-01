Austin seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Austin
Rosewood
1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (gf)
|$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
|Bar Burger
|$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Portuguese Chicken
|$19.00
|Flatbread Chorizo
|$9.00
|Broccolini
|$5.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Popular items
|Mazatleco
|$14.00
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado
|Coctel de Camaron
|$14.00
Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado
|Coctel Vuelve a la Vida
|$18.00
Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points
|$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
|Cold Water Salmon
|$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad*
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Cashews, Croutons, Cream Caesar Dressing with Horseradish
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have a medical condition.
|Andouille & Cheddar Hushpuppies
|$8.00
Fried Cornmeal with Andouille Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper and Corn. Served with Remoulade
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Rockin' Fish Taco
|$13.99
3 blackened wild pacific rock fish tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, cilantro cream sauce, corn tortillas, coastal rice
|Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy
|$14.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted Nawlin's Leidenheimer roll. Served fries or keepers' apple slaw (gluten free rolls available)
|Fish Fry Plate
|$14.99
wild pacific rockfish, KCK cornmeal, seasoned fries, keepers' apple slaw, lemon, condiments
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
|Breakfast on a Biscuit
|$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Hestia and Kalimotxo!
607 W Third St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kali Burger
|$14.00
served a la carte. 44 farms beef, px onion, mushroom aioli, mahon cheese, house-made bun
|Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice
|$8.00
with smoked strawberry
|Blistered Shishito Peppers
|$9.00
sea salt, preserved lemon aioli
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Popular items
|2 Potatoes
|$2.00
|Snowcrab Combo
|$29.99
|Seasoned Fries
|$3.99
Plank Seafoood Provisions
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Popular items
|Fried Redfish Sandwich Plate
|$21.00
Filet-o-Soft Shell Crab sandwich, american cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole tartar sauce, herb fries
|Plank Calamari
|$14.00
pickled shallots, lime aioli, aji puree GF
|Meyer Lemon Chess Tart
|$12.00
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Popular items
|Cajun Boudin
|$10.00
Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion,
Toasted Ciabatta
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Chipotle Aoili
|Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons,
Parmesan
Quality Seafood Market-RETAIL FISHMARKET
5621 Airport Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Lobster Tail 5-6oz.
|$18.99
$15.59 each
|Lobster Tail 7-8oz.
|$28.99
$22.99 Each
|Gulf Oysters- Half Gallon
|$89.00
Each half - gallon has between 100 - 120 oysters
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Popular items
|Hot & Sour Soup (GF)
|$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
|Sichuan Spicy Wontons
|$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
|Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)
|$16.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Combo Basket
|$17.95
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.95
|Boiled Crawfish / per lb.
|$15.95
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque Cup
|$10.00
A rich bisque topped with creme fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
|Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!!
*Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten.
Malt vinegar available upon request
|Connecticut
|$22.00
Poached in Butter, topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
Mongers Market + Kitchen
4119 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Popular items
|Blue Crab Cake
|$13.00
smoked tomato aioli, chervil
|Peel & Eats (1/2 lb)
|$11.00
housemade cocktail sauce
|Seafood Chowder
|$10.00
yukon gold potatoes, mmk bacon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Seafood Gumbo
ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!
|Fried Catfish
Choose from 2 piece or 3 piece with your choice of 2 sides
|Fried Oysters
Choose from 6 or 9 piece with 2 sides
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Popular items
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Butter roll, tartar, bread & butter, pickles, fennel slaw, kettle chips
|The Jack Stack Burger
|$13.00
Slab Bacon, Harissa mayo, romaine, heirlom tomatoes, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, salt fries
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$10.00
Smoked Fish, cream cheese, chives, kettle chips
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad
|$19.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
|Blue Crab Cakes
|$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
|Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Valentines Surf N Turf for TWO
|$69.99
Includes TWO 6oz. Prime Beef Tenderloin and TWO 3-4oz. Lobster Tails
Take home and cook!
Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music
6507 Jester Boulevard, Austin
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Fat Daddy's Chicken
1075 Springdale rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Peach Cobbler
|$2.99
|Banana Pudding
|$4.99
|Whole Wing Combo (3 Piece)
|$7.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shoal Creek Saloon
909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|8IN SEAFOOD POBOY
|$15.00
|BOWL CAJUN GUMBO
|$13.00
|5 lbs CRAWFISH
|$47.50