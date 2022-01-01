Austin sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Austin
YAKITORI • SUSHI
Fukumoto
514 Medina St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kimidori
|$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
|Hon Maguro
|$5.00
bluefin tuna
|Sake Toro
|$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
SUSHI
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Popular items
|White Tiger
|$14.00
|Spicy Cruncy Tuna
|$10.00
|Madai Nigiri
|$5.00
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Nori Tama Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
|Ohayo
|$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
|Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast
|$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Hamachi Apple Maki
|$14.00
|Salmon Toro Nigiri
|$4.00
|Chili Hamachi
|$23.00
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Popular items
|Noodle Bento
|$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
|House Curry Cup
|$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
|Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Your Choice of Protein, Soft Brown Rice w/Umami Oil, Kale w/Pepita Gomashio & Our Seasonal Salada (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
SUSHI
TenTen
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin
|Popular items
|salmon roll
|$15.00
shiso, bruleed citrus *can be made gluten free upon request
|charred edamame
|$7.00
chili honey furikake *can be made gluten free upon request
|miso soup
|$6.00
tofu, wakame
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI ENTREE
|$13.95
Chicken marinated in our sweet and savory sauce, grilled over fire, glazed with our teriyaki sauce.
|CHICKEN KATSU CURRY
|$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
|CHICKEN KATSU ENTREE
|$13.95
Chicken coated with panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers
|$6.50
Four hand-made dumplings stuffed with pork, cabbage, garlic,
ginger, scallions. Served with housemade ponzu sauce
|The Muscles from Brussels
|$10.95
Organic steak & brussels sprouts, carrot, scallions, crispy garlic,cilantro, savory caramel glaze, served with rice *Gluten-Free*
|California Roll
|$3.50
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame.
*Gluten-free*
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$17.00
Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
House made marinated seaweed salad, with yuzu kosho, thai chilis, sesame seeds and red pepper threads.
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|SET-Karaage
|$15.75
|Salt & Pepper Tofu
|$7.45
|Sugar Pine Nut Cookie
|$0.95
SUSHI
Uroko
1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin
|Popular items
|Marfa
|$7.50
Tuna,Hamachi, Yuzukosho, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiso
|Maguro
|$4.75
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
|Hamachi
|$4.75
Hamachi, Avocado, Cucumber
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)
|$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
|#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)
|$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
|#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)
|$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Popular items
|Hira Hira
|$15.00
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
|California Roll
|$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
|Brussels Sprouts (v)
|$10.00
Crisped brussels sprouts, lemongrass soy
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Popular items
|Sunshine
|$8.00
(gluten-free, dairy free) salmon, avocado, mango, sesame seeds -8 piece roll
|Miso Ramen.
|$10.00
chicken broth, shredded chicken, marinated egg (contains gluten), bean sprouts, green onion, chili threads, chili oil (contains gluten)
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
contains gluten
DipDipDip Tatsu-ya
7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101, Austin
|Popular items
|CONE - Shroom of Doom
|$7.50
Milk-Chocolate-Shiitake Ice Cream, candied hazelnuts, crispy fried parsnips, and chocolate-cacao nib dipped cone
Allergens: dairy, egg
|CUP - Shroom of Doom
|$6.50
Milk-Chocolate-Shiitake Ice Cream, candied hazelnuts, and crispy fried parsnips,
Allergens: dairy, egg
|CUP - Sum Yum Yuzu
|$6.50
Black Pepper Yuzu Mascarpone Ice Cream, strawberry meringue kisses, strawberry preserve, and shiso leaf
Allergens: dairy, egg
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Popular items
|Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包
|$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
|Har Gow (4) (GF) 水晶虾饺
|$7.54
Shrimp dumpling in a translucent wrapper.
|Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担
|$13.25
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro & sprout.
Poke Austin - 5th St
1211 E 5th St. Suite 110, Austin
|Popular items
|TEMPURA
|$13.99
Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Crab salad, Corn & Carrots then dressed with Mango Sauce and topped with Green Onion, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Black Sesame Seeds with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce
|ONO
|$12.99
White rice, salmon, tuna, red snapper, carrot, cucumber, onion and sweet corn with a mild poke and spicy mayo sauce. Then topped with Masago, seaweed salad, scallion, edamame, fukujinzuke, crispy garlic and furikake.
|VOLCANO
|$14.99
White rice, spring mix, tuna, albacore, hamachi, japanese scallops, jalapeno, carrots, cucumber mixed with volcano sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, ginger, scallion, oshinko, fried onion and crushed red pepper.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoons
|$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
|Chef’s Pho Special
|$12.00
Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.
|Vegan Pho
|$10.50
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Popular items
|Crunchy roll
|$11.50
Shrimp tempura crabmeat cucumber wrapped with crunchy tempura flakes
|Salmon roll
|$7.00
Fresh salmon with cucumber and avocado
|Sake (Salmon) N
|$3.25
Maiko
207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202, Austin
|Popular items
|Philadelphia Roll
|$10.00
|Tamago (Sweet omelet)
|$3.25
|Hamachi Toro (Fatty Yellowtail) Nigiri
|$5.00
Bento Picnic Catering
2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Popular items
|Housemade Cream Cheese Dip w/Everything Rice Crackers
|$18.00
Our Fromage Blanc Dip w/Shiitake Sansho Dust + Housemade Rice Crackers w/ Everything Spice (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Cocky Teriyaki
5610 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$9.99
Chicken marinated in our special home made teriyaki marinade then finished with a spicy teriyaki chili sauce. Served with Calrose rice, crispy Iceberg Lettuce and served with our lemon poppyseed dressing.
|Veggie Yakisoba
|$8.99
A stir-fry noodle dish with an irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce combined with a healthy serving of stir-fry vegetables.
|Side Stir-Fry Veggies
|$4.99
A mixture of Snap Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini,Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, and fresh Garlic sautéed in our house made stir-fry sauce. A nice healthy option.