Austin sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Austin

Fukumoto image

YAKITORI • SUSHI

Fukumoto

514 Medina St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimidori$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
Hon Maguro$5.00
bluefin tuna
Sake Toro$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
More about Fukumoto
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Tiger$14.00
Spicy Cruncy Tuna$10.00
Madai Nigiri$5.00
More about Soto South Lamar
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nori Tama Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, Japanese mayo spread, green onion, mozzarella and nori.
Ohayo$4.50
8oz brown sugar cappuccino that includes a double shot of espresso.
Egg, Bacon & Sausage Toast$9.00
Japanese milk bread topped with egg, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, green onion & oregano.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamachi Apple Maki$14.00
Salmon Toro Nigiri$4.00
Chili Hamachi$23.00
More about Soto Japanese
Bento Picnic image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Noodle Bento$14.00
NEW! SOBA NOODLES, Local Veggie Goma-ae, Shiokoji Mushroom Salad, Seasonal Salada & a Wholesome Treat (Vegan, Dairy-Free) - For Current Veggie Selection, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
House Curry Cup$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Rice Bowl$11.00
Your Choice of Protein, Soft Brown Rice w/Umami Oil, Kale w/Pepita Gomashio & Our Seasonal Salada (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) - To find out what seasonal veggies are in the Salada, see front counter or call 512-987-8767
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
TenTen image

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
salmon roll$15.00
shiso, bruleed citrus *can be made gluten free upon request
charred edamame$7.00
chili honey furikake *can be made gluten free upon request
miso soup$6.00
tofu, wakame
More about TenTen
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TERIYAKI ENTREE$13.95
Chicken marinated in our sweet and savory sauce, grilled over fire, glazed with our teriyaki sauce.
CHICKEN KATSU CURRY$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
CHICKEN KATSU ENTREE$13.95
Chicken coated with panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Zen Japanese Food Fast image

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pot Stickers$6.50
Four hand-made dumplings stuffed with pork, cabbage, garlic,
ginger, scallions. Served with housemade ponzu sauce
The Muscles from Brussels$10.95
Organic steak & brussels sprouts, carrot, scallions, crispy garlic,cilantro, savory caramel glaze, served with rice *Gluten-Free*
California Roll$3.50
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame.
*Gluten-free*
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$17.00
Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.
Tempura Shrimp Roll$19.00
Finished with Big Eye Tuna and Avocado
Seaweed Salad$7.00
House made marinated seaweed salad, with yuzu kosho, thai chilis, sesame seeds and red pepper threads.
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Sugar Pine image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SET-Karaage$15.75
Salt & Pepper Tofu$7.45
Sugar Pine Nut Cookie$0.95
More about Sugar Pine
Uroko image

SUSHI

Uroko

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin

Avg 4.8 (513 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Marfa$7.50
Tuna,Hamachi, Yuzukosho, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiso
Maguro$4.75
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
Hamachi$4.75
Hamachi, Avocado, Cucumber
More about Uroko
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#7 VEGGIE (Vegan)$12.50
Soy and Mushroom Broth, Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Vegan Corn, Menma, Woodear Mushroom, Greens, Pepper
*Vegetarian
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen image

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hira Hira$15.00
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
California Roll$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
Brussels Sprouts (v)$10.00
Crisped brussels sprouts, lemongrass soy
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Kome Sushi Kitchen image

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunshine$8.00
(gluten-free, dairy free) salmon, avocado, mango, sesame seeds -8 piece roll
Miso Ramen.$10.00
chicken broth, shredded chicken, marinated egg (contains gluten), bean sprouts, green onion, chili threads, chili oil (contains gluten)
Miso Soup$3.00
contains gluten
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
DipDipDip Tatsu-ya image

 

DipDipDip Tatsu-ya

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CONE - Shroom of Doom$7.50
Milk-Chocolate-Shiitake Ice Cream, candied hazelnuts, crispy fried parsnips, and chocolate-cacao nib dipped cone
Allergens: dairy, egg
CUP - Shroom of Doom$6.50
Milk-Chocolate-Shiitake Ice Cream, candied hazelnuts, and crispy fried parsnips,
Allergens: dairy, egg
CUP - Sum Yum Yuzu$6.50
Black Pepper Yuzu Mascarpone Ice Cream, strawberry meringue kisses, strawberry preserve, and shiso leaf
Allergens: dairy, egg
More about DipDipDip Tatsu-ya
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
Har Gow (4) (GF) 水晶虾饺$7.54
Shrimp dumpling in a translucent wrapper.
Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担$13.25
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro & sprout.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Poke Austin - 5th St image

 

Poke Austin - 5th St

1211 E 5th St. Suite 110, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TEMPURA$13.99
Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Crab salad, Corn & Carrots then dressed with Mango Sauce and topped with Green Onion, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Black Sesame Seeds with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce
ONO$12.99
White rice, salmon, tuna, red snapper, carrot, cucumber, onion and sweet corn with a mild poke and spicy mayo sauce. Then topped with Masago, seaweed salad, scallion, edamame, fukujinzuke, crispy garlic and furikake.
VOLCANO$14.99
White rice, spring mix, tuna, albacore, hamachi, japanese scallops, jalapeno, carrots, cucumber mixed with volcano sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, ginger, scallion, oshinko, fried onion and crushed red pepper.
More about Poke Austin - 5th St
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Chef’s Pho Special$12.00
Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.
Vegan Pho$10.50
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
More about Pho Thai Son
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunchy roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura crabmeat cucumber wrapped with crunchy tempura flakes
Salmon roll$7.00
Fresh salmon with cucumber and avocado
Sake (Salmon) N$3.25
More about Ebisu
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Pork Dumplings$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Vegan Pho$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
More about Pho Thai Son
Maiko image

 

Maiko

207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philadelphia Roll$10.00
Tamago (Sweet omelet)$3.25
Hamachi Toro (Fatty Yellowtail) Nigiri$5.00
More about Maiko
Bento Picnic Catering image

 

Bento Picnic Catering

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Housemade Cream Cheese Dip w/Everything Rice Crackers$18.00
Our Fromage Blanc Dip w/Shiitake Sansho Dust + Housemade Rice Crackers w/ Everything Spice (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
More about Bento Picnic Catering
Cocky Teriyaki image

 

Cocky Teriyaki

5610 North Interstate 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$9.99
Chicken marinated in our special home made teriyaki marinade then finished with a spicy teriyaki chili sauce. Served with Calrose rice, crispy Iceberg Lettuce and served with our lemon poppyseed dressing.
Veggie Yakisoba$8.99
A stir-fry noodle dish with an irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce combined with a healthy serving of stir-fry vegetables.
Side Stir-Fry Veggies$4.99
A mixture of Snap Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini,Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, and fresh Garlic sautéed in our house made stir-fry sauce. A nice healthy option.
More about Cocky Teriyaki

