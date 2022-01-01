Austin vegan restaurants you'll love

If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.

Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy).

Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.

