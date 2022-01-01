Austin vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Austin
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Popular items
|Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)
|$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
|Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)
|$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
|South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)
|$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
More about Sunny's Backyard
Sunny's Backyard
3526 E 7th, Austin
|Popular items
|Classic Dog
|$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
|Hot stuff baby burger
|$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
|Wonton Cheese Sticks
|$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin
|Popular items
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
|$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
|Taco Salad
|$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
|Vegan Flautas Plate
|$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
More about ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
900 Red River, Austin
|Popular items
|JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH
|$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
|MAC & CHEEZE
|$3.00
|BBQ BURGER
|$10.00
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
2828 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
|YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
|DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
More about Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Popular items
|Sicilian Slice
|$4.00
If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.
Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy).
Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.
|Half n Half Pizza
|$15.00
Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!
|Build Your Own
|$15.00
Make your own creation: red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough. Add toppings to make it your own!
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Popular items
|Maple BBQ Seitan Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked seitan, maple bbq sauce, cabbage, housemade pickles, mayo and red onion on a bun.
|Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, GF
|$4.00
Creamy mashed non-gmo potatoes covered in gluten free golden gravy. Contains soy, no nuts. Gluten Free
|Turtle Cashew Cheezecake
|$8.00
Date sweetened, soy & gluten free. Does contain lots of nuts! >>Want a whole pie? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!
More about Closed
Closed
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|CHIPS AND QUESO
|$6.50
Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian
|JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES
|$2.00
Served With Spicy Ranch. Vegetarian
|CANADIAN TUXEDO
|$10.00
Braised Chicken, House Pickles, Aioli, Black Pepper Maple Gastrique, Cheddar, And Swiss
More about Rebel Cheese
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Great Grinder
|$14.50
Thinly sliced meatless salami, ham and pepperoni, garlic aioli, topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini and drizzled with an Italian dressing on a baguette. Contains: gluten, soy, coconut, cashews, onion, garlic.
Nutritional information: cal 710, protein 21g, carb 70g, sugar 10g, fibre 10g, fat 39g, sat fat 10g
|Build Your Own Melt
|$10.50
Start with our take on the grilled cheese, served with mozzarella, and creamy cheddar on grilled rustic sourdough. Then, customize your Melt with the add-ons of your choosing. Contains: soy, coconut, cashews, gluten
Gluten free available
|BLTA
|$13.50
Housemade pigless bacon, garlic aioli, avocado, lettuce and tomato on sourdough. Contains: gluten, soy, onion, garlic
More about Li'l Nonna's
PIZZA
Li'l Nonna's
440 East Saint Elmo Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|14" Supreme
|$22.00
Vegan mozzarella, black olives, shallots, bell peppers, mushrooms, smokey tempeh, red sauce.
|14" Build Your Own
|$15.00
Starts with vegan mozz and red sauce. Do your thing ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
|Cookie
|$3.50
Check out @juliasvegancookies6969 on instagram for the current cookie selection.
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
6301 W Parmer Ln #104, Austin
|Popular items
|WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
|JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
|HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
More about ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
2908 Fruth St, Austin
|Popular items
|JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH
|$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
|TOTS
|$4.00
|CHIK'N CHIPOTLE
|$10.00
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
4500 Duval Street, Austin
|Popular items
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
|ACAI BOWL
|$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
|SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon