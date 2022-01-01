Austin vegan restaurants you'll love

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Must-try vegan restaurants in Austin

Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Sunny's Backyard image

 

Sunny's Backyard

3526 E 7th, Austin

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Dog$8.00
“Frankfurter”, Yellow Mustard & Ketchup
Hot stuff baby burger$12.00
Jalapeno Stuffed Impossible Patty loaded with Credo Queso & Grilled Jalapenos. Topped with Spring Greens and Garlic Aioli & Served on Vegan Brioche.
Wonton Cheese Sticks$8.00
Chao Cheese, Wonton Wrapped & fried to order. Served with Gochujang Aioli
More about Sunny's Backyard
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
More about JuiceLand
Mr. Natural - South Lamar image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S image

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S

900 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
MAC & CHEEZE$3.00
BBQ BURGER$10.00
More about ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2828 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
More about JuiceLand
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream image

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Slice$4.00
If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.
Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy).
Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.
Half n Half Pizza$15.00
Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!
Build Your Own$15.00
Make your own creation: red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough. Add toppings to make it your own!
More about Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Counter Culture Restaurant image

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maple BBQ Seitan Sandwich$9.50
Smoked seitan, maple bbq sauce, cabbage, housemade pickles, mayo and red onion on a bun.
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, GF$4.00
Creamy mashed non-gmo potatoes covered in gluten free golden gravy. Contains soy, no nuts. Gluten Free
Turtle Cashew Cheezecake$8.00
Date sweetened, soy & gluten free. Does contain lots of nuts! >>Want a whole pie? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Closed image

 

Closed

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS AND QUESO$6.50
Smoked Poblano Queso With Grilled Beet Pico, Goat Cheese Yogurt. Vegetarian
JALAPENO HUSHPUPPIES$2.00
Served With Spicy Ranch. Vegetarian
CANADIAN TUXEDO$10.00
Braised Chicken, House Pickles, Aioli, Black Pepper Maple Gastrique, Cheddar, And Swiss
More about Closed
Rebel Cheese image

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Great Grinder$14.50
Thinly sliced meatless salami, ham and pepperoni, garlic aioli, topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini and drizzled with an Italian dressing on a baguette. Contains: gluten, soy, coconut, cashews, onion, garlic.
Nutritional information: cal 710, protein 21g, carb 70g, sugar 10g, fibre 10g, fat 39g, sat fat 10g
Build Your Own Melt$10.50
Start with our take on the grilled cheese, served with mozzarella, and creamy cheddar on grilled rustic sourdough. Then, customize your Melt with the add-ons of your choosing. Contains: soy, coconut, cashews, gluten
Gluten free available
BLTA$13.50
Housemade pigless bacon, garlic aioli, avocado, lettuce and tomato on sourdough. Contains: gluten, soy, onion, garlic
More about Rebel Cheese
Li'l Nonna's image

PIZZA

Li'l Nonna's

440 East Saint Elmo Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Supreme$22.00
Vegan mozzarella, black olives, shallots, bell peppers, mushrooms, smokey tempeh, red sauce.
14" Build Your Own$15.00
Starts with vegan mozz and red sauce. Do your thing ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
Cookie$3.50
Check out @juliasvegancookies6969 on instagram for the current cookie selection.
More about Li'l Nonna's
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

6301 W Parmer Ln #104, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WUNDER SHOWZEN
almond milk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
More about JuiceLand
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE

2908 Fruth St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
TOTS$4.00
CHIK'N CHIPOTLE$10.00
More about ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

4500 Duval Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almond mylk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
More about JuiceLand
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2210 S 1st St. #1, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
MOONTOWER
almond milk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
More about JuiceLand

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Austin

Tacos

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston