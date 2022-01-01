Bouldin Creek cafés you'll love

The Meteor

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Meteor Logical Bowl$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
The Meteor Ceasar$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
Shawarma Bowl$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
More about The Meteor
Tiny House Coffee Roasters

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Bagel - Margherita$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
Avocado "Toast"$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
More about Tiny House Coffee Roasters
Picnik

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
More about Picnik

