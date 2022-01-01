Bouldin Creek cafés you'll love
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Popular items
|The Meteor Logical Bowl
|$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
|The Meteor Ceasar
|$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
|Shawarma Bowl
|$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza Bagel - Margherita
|$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
|Avocado "Toast"
|$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
SMOOTHIES
Picnik
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour
*This menu item cannot be modified
**almond flour contains nuts
|Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
|Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.