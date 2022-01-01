Chili in Bouldin Creek

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
SD Crispy Garlic & Thai Chili$1.00
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Picnik Chili Pie$8.00
Grass-fed Beef, Ground Pork, Bacon, Chili with Siete Cassava Chips, topped with Cheddar Cheese and Green Onions
*Contains dairy
House Chili (Cup)$7.00
Grass-fed Beef, Ground Pork, Bacon Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese and Green Onions

*Contains dairy
House Chili (Bowl)$9.00
Grass-fed Beef, Ground Pork, Bacon, Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese and Green Onions
*Contains dairy
More about Picnik

