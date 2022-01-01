Enchiladas in Bouldin Creek

Maudie's Too image

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Perfecto$11.50
3 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne & onions. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
More about Maudie's Too
N'Esperado image

 

N'Esperado

1816 S 1st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada PLATE$10.00
More about N'Esperado

