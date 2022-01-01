Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Circle C Ranch

Circle C Ranch restaurants
Toast

Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve avocado toast

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Avocado Toast$6.95
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
Avocado Toast$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon + Avocado Toast$16.00
sourdough bread, avocado, pickled red onions, goat cheese, poached egg, served with a side house salad
House salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, croutons, apple cider vin
