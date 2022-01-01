Avocado toast in Circle C Ranch
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Waterloo Ice House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|1/2 Avocado Toast
|$6.95
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
|Avocado Toast
|$10.25
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and olive oil, sprinkled with feta cheese & red pepper flakes
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Smoked Salmon + Avocado Toast
|$16.00
sourdough bread, avocado, pickled red onions, goat cheese, poached egg, served with a side house salad
House salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, croutons, apple cider vin