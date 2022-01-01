Chicken sandwiches in Circle C Ranch
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|The Original Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
All-natural grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with house- made chipotle mayo on a toasted wheat bun
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing