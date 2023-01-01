Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Circle C Ranch

Circle C Ranch restaurants
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve chili

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Chili Noodles$17.00
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House Escarpment

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Texas Chili N' Cheddar$14.95
Topped with our own Texas Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Chili Cheese Tots$8.75
Bowl Texas Chili$8.50
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
More about Waterloo Ice House Escarpment

