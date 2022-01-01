Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Circle C Ranch

Circle C Ranch restaurants
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve edamame

Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame$5.99
edamame pods, salt
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$7.00
Served with sea salt or spicy
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails

