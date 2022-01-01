Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Circle C Ranch

Circle C Ranch restaurants
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House Escarpment

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.75
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House Escarpment
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
SD Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln

