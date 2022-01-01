Grilled chicken in Circle C Ranch
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House Escarpment
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.75
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch