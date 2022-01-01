Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Circle C Ranch

Go
Circle C Ranch restaurants
Toast

Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve grits

Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gulf Shrimp & Grits$20.99
poblano cheddar yellow grits, roasted corn relish, creole sauce, blistered tomatoes, chives
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Nawlin's Shrimp & Grits$23.00
jumbo gulf brown shrimp, maple bacon, sharp cheddar maple grits, n'awlins bbq sauce
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
Waterloo Ice House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House Escarpment

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Grits$4.50
Bowl Grits$4.95
More about Waterloo Ice House Escarpment

Browse other tasty dishes in Circle C Ranch

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Avocado Toast

Edamame

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Circle C Ranch to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (891 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (108 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston