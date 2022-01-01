Grits in Circle C Ranch
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve grits
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Gulf Shrimp & Grits
|$20.99
poblano cheddar yellow grits, roasted corn relish, creole sauce, blistered tomatoes, chives
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Nawlin's Shrimp & Grits
|$23.00
jumbo gulf brown shrimp, maple bacon, sharp cheddar maple grits, n'awlins bbq sauce