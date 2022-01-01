Tacos in Circle C Ranch

Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve tacos

Rockin' Fish Taco

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rockin' Fish Taco$13.99
3 blackened wild pacific rock fish tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, cilantro cream sauce, corn tortillas, coastal rice
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
The Classic Breakfast Taco image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Build Your Own Taco$3.25
One taco on a flour, corn or whole wheat tortilla with your choice of any two items
The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
Classic Taco (All Day)$4.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$13.00
three tacos choice of roasted chicken or pulled pork, daikon slaw tossed with a citrus aioli, red onions, micro cilantro, served with chili lime aioli
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails

