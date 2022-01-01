Tacos in Circle C Ranch
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Rockin' Fish Taco
|$13.99
3 blackened wild pacific rock fish tacos, roasted corn relish, keepers' apple slaw, cilantro cream sauce, corn tortillas, coastal rice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Build Your Own Taco
|$3.25
One taco on a flour, corn or whole wheat tortilla with your choice of any two items
|The Classic Breakfast Taco
|$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
|Classic Taco (All Day)
|$4.25