Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Clarksville
/
Austin
/
Clarksville
/
Chicken Salad
Clarksville restaurants that serve chicken salad
HAMBURGERS
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
Avg 3.6
(2346 reviews)
Chicken Salad
$13.95
More about 24 Diner
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
Avg 3.9
(676 reviews)
Chicken Salad - Pulled Rotisserie Style
$0.00
carrots, red onion, mayo
Chicken Salad - Classic
$0.00
mayo, red onion, celery, vinegar
More about Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Clarksville
Croissants
Tacos
Pies
Chai Lattes
Chocolate Bars
Prosciutto
Chili
Avocado Toast
More near Clarksville to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston