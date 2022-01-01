Chocolate cake in Clarksville
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|8" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$72.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
|4" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$25.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
|6" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$54.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
