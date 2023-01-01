Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Clarksville
/
Austin
/
Clarksville
/
Hummus
Clarksville restaurants that serve hummus
HAMBURGERS
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
Avg 3.6
(2346 reviews)
Hummus & Crudite
$12.95
Chickpeas, tahini, Calabrian chili honey, celery, carrots, radish, toasted pita
More about 24 Diner
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
Avg 3.9
(676 reviews)
Hummus
$7.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
