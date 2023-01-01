Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lemon tarts in
Clarksville
/
Austin
/
Clarksville
/
Lemon Tarts
Clarksville restaurants that serve lemon tarts
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
No reviews yet
Lemon Tarts
$0.00
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
Avg 3.9
(676 reviews)
Lemon Meringue Tart Slice
$6.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Clarksville
Chicken Salad
Avocado Toast
Quiche
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Croissants
Hummus
Cappuccino
Chips And Salsa
More near Clarksville to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(289 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(350 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(475 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston