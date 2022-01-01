Angus burgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve angus burgers
Buenos Aires Cafe - Bee Cave
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Classic Angus Burger
|$15.00
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. - 5900 W Slaughter Ln
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Angus Young Burger
|$15.95
1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef ~ Brioche Bun ~ LTO ~ Smoked Tomato Jam ~ Fresh Cut Fries ~ Choice of cheese
|Angus Young Burger.
|$12.99
1/2 lb Certified Angus, smoked tomato jam, brioche bun, LTO, choice of cheese, choice of side.