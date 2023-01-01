Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve apple fritters

Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$2.15
DZ Apple Fritter$16.99
1/2 DZ Apple Fritter$9.99
More about Donut Taco Palace
Consumer pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut - Burnet Rd

5408 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Apple Fritter$4.30
More about Voodoo Doughnut - Burnet Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Pretzels

Corn Dogs

Steak Tacos

Cappuccino

Lobsters

Yellow Curry

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Chicken Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston