Apple fritters in Austin

Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter
$2.15
DZ Apple Fritter
$16.99
1/2 DZ Apple Fritter
$9.99
More about Donut Taco Palace
Voodoo Doughnut - Burnet Rd
5408 Burnet Rd, Austin
No reviews yet
Vegan Apple Fritter
$4.30
More about Voodoo Doughnut - Burnet Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Austin
Pretzels
Corn Dogs
Steak Tacos
Cappuccino
Lobsters
Yellow Curry
Strawberry Banana Smoothies
Chicken Taco Salad
Neighborhoods within Austin to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More near Austin to explore
Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Cedar Park
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Leander
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Pflugerville
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(16 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Hutto
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(441 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(589 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1065 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
