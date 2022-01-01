Apple salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Sm Balsamic Apple Salad
|$6.00
Spinach, Apple, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, toasted Walnut, Balsamic dressing
|Lg Balsamic Apple Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, Apple, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, toasted Walnut, Balsamic dressing
More about Odd Duck
Odd Duck
1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Apple & Cheddar Salad
|$12.00
Pink peppercorn vinaigrette, aged cheddar, arugula, persimmon, radish, toasted pecan. Gluten and dairy free. Can be vegan or nut free.
More about John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse
John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse
509 Rio Grande, Austin
|Fuji Apple Salad
|$14.00
More about 8-Bit Pizza
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Balsamic Apple Salad Large
|$10.00
|Balsamic Apple Salad Small
|$6.00
Spinach, apple, red onion, toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola with a side of balsamic.
|Balsamic Apple Salad
Spinach, apple, red onion, toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola with a side of balsamic.