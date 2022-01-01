Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve apple salad

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Balsamic Apple Salad$6.00
Spinach, Apple, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, toasted Walnut, Balsamic dressing
Lg Balsamic Apple Salad$10.00
Spinach, Apple, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, toasted Walnut, Balsamic dressing
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Apple & Cheddar Salad image

 

Odd Duck

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (14874 reviews)
Takeout
Apple & Cheddar Salad$12.00
Pink peppercorn vinaigrette, aged cheddar, arugula, persimmon, radish, toasted pecan. Gluten and dairy free. Can be vegan or nut free.
More about Odd Duck
John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse image

 

John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse

509 Rio Grande, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fuji Apple Salad$14.00
More about John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Balsamic Apple Salad Large$10.00
Balsamic Apple Salad Small$6.00
Spinach, apple, red onion, toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola with a side of balsamic.
Balsamic Apple Salad
Spinach, apple, red onion, toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola with a side of balsamic.
More about 8-Bit Pizza

Map

Map

