Asian salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
More about Poke-Poke
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Crisp Salad$14.00
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Crisp Salad$14.00
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet pepper, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Asian Chicken Salad image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, orange segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, snap peas, diced carrot and cucumber, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a carrot-ginger vinaigrette
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Asian Noodle Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Noodle Salad$18.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Bartlett's
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Salad$10.99
artisanal mixed greens, cucumbers, bok choy, asian pear, red cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, fresh mint,
sesame orange dressing
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Kale Salad$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
More about Poke-Poke
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chop Salad$11.50
Fresh Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Beans, Cilantro, Fried Wontons. Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Sala and betty
Item pic

 

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Pear Miso Salad$9.00
baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear
kimchi, radish duo, herbs
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Crisp Salad$14.00
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Asian Salad image

SALADS

Baby Greens

10611 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, edamame, green onions, peanuts, crispy chow mein noodles
SUGGESTED DRESSING: Spicy Peanut (vegan), Honey Mustard
More about Baby Greens
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ASIAN SALMON SALAD$20.75
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugala, mandarin organges, grapefruit, and organic blueberries, with a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chopped Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
More about Cafe Blue

Map

Map

