Asian salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve asian salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Asian Kale Salad
|$10.00
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Mac Nuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Vinaigrette, Sesame seeds.
|Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper
|$16.00
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Asian Crisp Salad
|$14.00
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.00
House roast chicken, shredded kale and green cabbage, orange segments, diced red bell pepper, jalapeno, snap peas, diced carrot and cucumber, cilantro, toasted cashew, and toasted black sesame seeds with a carrot-ginger vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Asian Salad
|$10.99
artisanal mixed greens, cucumbers, bok choy, asian pear, red cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, fresh mint,
sesame orange dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Asian Chop Salad
|$11.50
Fresh Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Beans, Cilantro, Fried Wontons. Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
The Peached Tortilla - Austin
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin
|Asian Pear Miso Salad
|$9.00
baby kale & mixed greens, overnight pear
kimchi, radish duo, herbs
SALADS
Baby Greens
10611 Research Blvd, Austin
|Asian Salad
|$8.99
romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, edamame, green onions, peanuts, crispy chow mein noodles
SUGGESTED DRESSING: Spicy Peanut (vegan), Honey Mustard
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|ASIAN SALMON SALAD
|$20.75
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugala, mandarin organges, grapefruit, and organic blueberries, with a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Asian Chopped Steak Salad
|$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette