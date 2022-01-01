Avocado burgers in Austin
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Marbridge Mushroom Avocado Burger
|$15.99
May is for Marbridge!
1/2lb. patty topped with jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, avocado, smoked applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, & chipotle mayo served on a Kaiser bun with crinkle cut french fries on the side.
During the month of May for every Marbridge Burger purchased, $5 will be donated back to Marbridge, a non-profit residential community that offers transitional & lifetime care to adults with a wide range of cognitive disabilities.