Avocado burgers in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve avocado burgers

Single Avocado Burger image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Marbridge Mushroom Avocado Burger$15.99
May is for Marbridge!
1/2lb. patty topped with jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, avocado, smoked applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, & chipotle mayo served on a Kaiser bun with crinkle cut french fries on the side.
During the month of May for every Marbridge Burger purchased, $5 will be donated back to Marbridge, a non-profit residential community that offers transitional & lifetime care to adults with a wide range of cognitive disabilities.
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
24 Diner image

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Avocado Burger$18.95
Brioche bun, bacon, avocado, charred
poblanos, smoked aioli
More about 24 Diner

