Avocado rolls in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Roll$6.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO ROLL$5.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Roll$9.00
Avocado Roll$9.00
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO MAKI ROLL$5.00
Avocado Roll
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Roll (GF)$6.50
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO MAKI ROLL$5.00
Avocado Roll
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado roll$7.00
Avocado with cucumber inside wrapped with avocado
More about Ebisu

