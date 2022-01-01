Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Avocado BLT Sandwich image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado BLT Sandwich$16.00
Bacon, baby Romaine, heirloom tomato, fried farm egg, aioli, harvest wheat
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Avocado Sandwich$6.99
Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Bacon, Egg And Cheese On A Bagel image

SANDWICHES

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

7800 south 1st street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel Sandwich - Protein, Egg And Cheese (Choose From Bacon, Sausage, Or Avocado)$9.25
Please choose either jalapeño cheddar or everything, if we run out of one we will substitute with the other
More about Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Avocado Sandwich$6.99
Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Avocado Sandwich$6.99
Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

