Avocado sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Sandwich is served on toasted homemade whole wheat sesame seed bread. Avocado slice, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, vegan mayo & mustard.
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Avocado BLT Sandwich
|$16.00
Bacon, baby Romaine, heirloom tomato, fried farm egg, aioli, harvest wheat
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Fried Avocado Sandwich
|$6.99
Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.
More about Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
SANDWICHES
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
7800 south 1st street, Austin
|Bagel Sandwich - Protein, Egg And Cheese (Choose From Bacon, Sausage, Or Avocado)
|$9.25
Please choose either jalapeño cheddar or everything, if we run out of one we will substitute with the other
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin
|Fried Avocado Sandwich
|$6.99
Fried Avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno mayo.