Bacon cheeseburgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
Draught House
4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin
|Jalapeno Bacon Junior Burger
|$11.00
Single Akaushi Beef Patty version of the Jalapeno HOUSE Burger, Two Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Pickled Jalapeno, White American Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Martin's Potato Roll.
|Jalapeno Bacon HOUSE Burger
|$13.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, Two Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Pickled Jalapeno, White American Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Bison Bacon BBQ Burger
|$17.00
bison patty, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños,, hideaway sauce, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pretzel bun
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Bacon Jam Smash Burger
|$19.00
Available Thursday Only - Two grass-fed beef patties, raw cheddar, dill pickles, raw cheddar, yellow mustard and bacon jam. Served with crispy potatoes and spicy ketchup.
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Bacon Marmalade Burger
|$15.00
Burger Patty, Bacon Marmalade, Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli, Arugula, and Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of fries.
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
7800 south 1st street, Austin
|Double Smash Breakfast Burger, Bacon, Sunny Egg, Cheese,charred Onion Aioli On A Brioche Bun
|$14.50
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.50
6oz patty, mayo & mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, bacon and a choice of:
american, cheddar or swiss
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Stubbs BBQ Applewood Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$15.99
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, Stubbs BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$18.95
Brioche bun, bacon, avocado, charred
poblanos, smoked aioli
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|BACON SWISS BURGER
|$9.50
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion served on a grilled bun.
Hold Out Brewing
1208 W 4th St, Austin
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger Single
|$7.00
smashed house ground chicken patty (contain gluten*), bacon, Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce, miso ranch, red onion
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger
|$11.00
Smashed house ground chicken patties (contain gluten*), bacon, Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce, miso ranch, red onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Bacon & Brie Burger
|$16.00
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with smoked bacon, creamy brie, Louis sauce and crispy onion strings.
|Black & Blue Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, sweet onion jam,
smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.
Shoal Creek Saloon
909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|BBQ CHEDDAR BACON BURGER
|$16.00
Toomey Tap Room
300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin
|Tomato Jam & Bacon Burger
|$9.00
shreded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, onion, tomato jam, bacon