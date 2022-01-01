Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Consumer pic

 

Draught House

4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin

Avg 4.5 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Bacon Junior Burger$11.00
Single Akaushi Beef Patty version of the Jalapeno HOUSE Burger, Two Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Pickled Jalapeno, White American Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Jalapeno Bacon HOUSE Burger$13.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, Two Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Pickled Jalapeno, White American Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Martin's Potato Roll.
More about Draught House
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bison Bacon BBQ Burger$17.00
bison patty, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños,, hideaway sauce, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pretzel bun
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Jam Smash Burger$19.00
Available Thursday Only - Two grass-fed beef patties, raw cheddar, dill pickles, raw cheddar, yellow mustard and bacon jam. Served with crispy potatoes and spicy ketchup.
More about Picnik
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Marmalade Burger$15.00
Burger Patty, Bacon Marmalade, Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli, Arugula, and Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of fries.
More about Cenote
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop image

SANDWICHES

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

7800 south 1st street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Double Smash Breakfast Burger, Bacon, Sunny Egg, Cheese,charred Onion Aioli On A Brioche Bun$14.50
More about Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
6oz patty, mayo & mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, bacon and a choice of:
american, cheddar or swiss
More about Lou's Eastside
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Stubbs BBQ Applewood Bacon Cheddar Burger$15.99
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, Stubbs BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
24 Diner image

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Avocado Burger$18.95
Brioche bun, bacon, avocado, charred
poblanos, smoked aioli
More about 24 Diner
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BACON SWISS BURGER$9.50
Grilled beef or Beyond Meat patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion served on a grilled bun.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Hold Out Brewing

1208 W 4th St, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger Single$7.00
smashed house ground chicken patty (contain gluten*), bacon, Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce, miso ranch, red onion
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger$11.00
Smashed house ground chicken patties (contain gluten*), bacon, Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce, miso ranch, red onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation
More about Hold Out Brewing
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Brie Burger$16.00
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with smoked bacon, creamy brie, Louis sauce and crispy onion strings.
Black & Blue Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, sweet onion jam,
smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.
More about Cafe Blue
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ CHEDDAR BACON BURGER$16.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon
Item pic

 

Toomey Tap Room

300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Jam & Bacon Burger$9.00
shreded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, onion, tomato jam, bacon
More about Toomey Tap Room

Map

Map

