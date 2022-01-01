Baklava in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve baklava
More about Arpeggio Grill
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Cream Filled Baklava
|$2.19
|Traditional Baklava
|$2.19
|Pistachio Baklava
|$2.19
More about ZIKI
ZIKI
2118 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Baklava
|$6.00
Crispy filo pastry dessert filled with chopped nuts and syrup.
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Baklava
|$3.25
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Walnut Baklava
|$2.95
|Baklava Cheesecake Crepe
|$10.50
Pistachio and rose cheesecake filling , Baklava topping.
More about Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
534 E Oltorf St, Austin
|Baklava
|$2.59
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin
|Baklava
|$3.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin
|Baklava
|$3.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
More about MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin
|1 Piece Baklava
|$2.75
|Pistachio Baklava
|$6.75
Try this variation of a traditional classic Turkish Baklava dessert. Baklava is made with layered fillo dough, crisp flaky dough. This special kind of Baklava is for the ones who like fancy look and wants more pistachios. Beware though, it is addictive