Baklava in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve baklava

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cream Filled Baklava$2.19
Traditional Baklava$2.19
Pistachio Baklava$2.19
ZIKI

2118 S Congress Ave, Austin

TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$6.00
Crispy filo pastry dessert filled with chopped nuts and syrup.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$3.25
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Walnut Baklava$2.95
Baklava Cheesecake Crepe$10.50
Pistachio and rose cheesecake filling , Baklava topping.
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

534 E Oltorf St, Austin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$2.59
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill

13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$3.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$3.70
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$3.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen

4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1 Piece Baklava$2.75
Pistachio Baklava$6.75
Try this variation of a traditional classic Turkish Baklava dessert. Baklava is made with layered fillo dough, crisp flaky dough. This special kind of Baklava is for the ones who like fancy look and wants more pistachios. Beware though, it is addictive
