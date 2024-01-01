Banana bread pudding in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve banana bread pudding
More about NG Cafe - 13000 N Interstate 35
NG Cafe - 13000 N Interstate 35
13000 N Interstate 35, Austin
|Vietnamese Banana Bread Pudding
|$4.00
delicious eaten warm
More about El Alma Cafe y Cantina
El Alma Cafe y Cantina
1025 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Banana Bread Pudding w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
|$8.00
Evaporated milk and heavy cream custard mixed with toasted bread, roasted plantains, cinnamon, vanilla extract and raisins. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with cajeta sauce