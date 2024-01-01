Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana bread pudding in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve banana bread pudding

NG Cafe - 13000 N Interstate 35

13000 N Interstate 35, Austin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Banana Bread Pudding$4.00
delicious eaten warm
El Alma Cafe y Cantina

1025 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding w/ Vanilla Ice Cream$8.00
Evaporated milk and heavy cream custard mixed with toasted bread, roasted plantains, cinnamon, vanilla extract and raisins. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with cajeta sauce
El Alma Cafe and Cantina - South - 4521 West Gate Blvd. STE B

4521 West Gate Blvd. STE B, Austin

TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Banana bread pudding with caramelized plantain, vanilla ice cream and cajeta caramel sauce
