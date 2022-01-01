Barbacoas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve barbacoas
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Barbacoa Stackers
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese
|Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
|Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Barbacoa
|$6.00
slow smoked beef tongue, beef roll, beef cheek, fried garlic, onion, cilantro
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Barbacoa Plate
|$12.40
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.55
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Lamb Barbacoa Taco
|$4.75
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.50
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Barbacoa Plate
|$10.99
Barbacoa served with two eggs any style served with Beans and Potatoes
|Barbacoa
|$4.50
|(Wed) Barbacoa Plate
|$8.99
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Lamb Barbacoa Taco
|$4.75
Lamb chops wrapped on roasted agave leaves and slowly cooked to perfection, pulled and served on tortillas with fresh cilantro and onion.
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.50
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.50
|Lamb Barbacoa Taco
|$4.75
Pulled Lamb. Cooked slowly covered with spices and wrapped with roasted agave leaves for 7 hours! Taco served with fresh onion, cilantro and lime.
Topp™ Pizza
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin
|14" Topp™ Barbacoa
|$24.00
Barbacoa Meat, Onion, Cilantro
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Barbacoa Con Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
Barbacoa. Two Eggs, Salsa Ranchera, Crispy Potatoes, Refried Beans and Tortillas.
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|BARBACOA Taco
|$4.75
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|BARBACOA TACO
|$4.75
Tyson's Tacos
4905 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Barbacoa
|$4.50
barbacoa, cilantro and onion, lime wedge
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Barbacoa
|$5.50
Shredded beef barbacoa, roasted potatoes, grilled onions, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|Barbacoa
|$12.00
Beef check meat, steamed with herbs and spices, served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Beerburg Brewing Company
13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin
|Barbacoa Plate
|$15.00
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Barbacoa
|$2.99
Barbacoa would be plain, unless you want the usual additions of Onion & Cilantro. If so, please select that on the "Add-Ons."
TACO MARGARITA
12005 West US Highway 290, Austin
|Beef Barbacoa
|$4.75
Slow cooked beef served with onion and cilantro.
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
2219 Manor Road, Austin
|Barbacoa Soup
|$5.00
beef broth, barbacoa, garbanzo beans, white rice, cilantro and onion, corn or flour tortillas
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$7.50
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.75
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Barbacoa Combo
|$10.99
Barbacoa Plate- shredded beef slow cooked until very tender and succulent served with small salad, rice and beans
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Barbacoa Stackers
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese
|Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
|Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Barbacoa Tacos (2)
|$12.00
Braised Beef Cheek/Salsa Habanero/Pickled Onion/Cilantro House Made Oaxaca Blue Corn Tortillas
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Barbacoa Plate
|$24.00
Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef, Serrano, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, House Crema with a dab of House Hot Sauce
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$15.00
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Barbacoa Dumplings
|$12.00
Barbacoa stuffed dumplings, sweet and tangy guava sauce, shiraga
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
House made beef barbacoa garnished with cilantro, diced onions and a lime wedge!
El Chilito
4501 Manchaca Road, Austin
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.75
beef cheeks, citrus and garlic, cilantro, fresh onion
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$7.50
beef cheeks, citrus and garlic, cilantro, fresh onion
|Barbacoa Soup
|$5.00
beef broth, barbacoa, garbanzo beans, white rice, cilantro and onion, corn or flour tortillas
