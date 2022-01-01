Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve barbacoas

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Stackers$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese
Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa$6.00
slow smoked beef tongue, beef roll, beef cheek, fried garlic, onion, cilantro
More about Taco Flats
Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Plate$12.40
Barbacoa Taco$4.55
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Barbacoa Taco$4.75
Barbacoa Burrito$10.50
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Plate$10.99
Barbacoa served with two eggs any style served with Beans and Potatoes
Barbacoa$4.50
(Wed) Barbacoa Plate$8.99
More about Casa Moreno
Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Barbacoa Taco$4.75
Lamb chops wrapped on roasted agave leaves and slowly cooked to perfection, pulled and served on tortillas with fresh cilantro and onion.
Barbacoa Burrito$10.50
More about Pueblo Viejo
Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Stackers$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese
Barbacoa Stackers$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese
Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Burrito$10.50
Lamb Barbacoa Taco$4.75
Pulled Lamb. Cooked slowly covered with spices and wrapped with roasted agave leaves for 7 hours! Taco served with fresh onion, cilantro and lime.
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Topp™ Pizza

5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Topp™ Barbacoa$24.00
Barbacoa Meat, Onion, Cilantro
More about Topp™ Pizza
El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Con Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Barbacoa. Two Eggs, Salsa Ranchera, Crispy Potatoes, Refried Beans and Tortillas.
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BARBACOA Taco$4.75
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BARBACOA TACO$4.75
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Tyson's Tacos

4905 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa$4.50
barbacoa, cilantro and onion, lime wedge
More about Tyson's Tacos
TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa$5.50
Shredded beef barbacoa, roasted potatoes, grilled onions, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa$12.00
Beef check meat, steamed with herbs and spices, served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Beerburg Brewing Company

13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Plate$15.00
More about Beerburg Brewing Company
Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa$2.99
Barbacoa would be plain, unless you want the usual additions of Onion & Cilantro. If so, please select that on the "Add-Ons."
More about Donut Taco Palace
TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa$4.75
Slow cooked beef served with onion and cilantro.
More about TACO MARGARITA
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe

2219 Manor Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Soup$5.00
beef broth, barbacoa, garbanzo beans, white rice, cilantro and onion, corn or flour tortillas
Barbacoa Burrito$7.50
Barbacoa Taco$3.75
More about El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Combo$10.99
Barbacoa Plate- shredded beef slow cooked until very tender and succulent served with small salad, rice and beans
More about Prime Taco Grille
Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Stackers$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese
Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Tacos (2)$12.00
Braised Beef Cheek/Salsa Habanero/Pickled Onion/Cilantro House Made Oaxaca Blue Corn Tortillas
More about De Nada Cantina
SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Plate$24.00
Dry-Aged Jacoby Beef, Serrano, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, House Crema with a dab of House Hot Sauce
Barbacoa Quesadilla$15.00
More about Grizzelda's
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Dumplings$12.00
Barbacoa stuffed dumplings, sweet and tangy guava sauce, shiraga
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Amorcito Corazon #3

13107 FM 969 Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
De Barbacoa$4.00
More about Amorcito Corazon #3
Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Plate$26.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
PIZZA

Blended Culture

3403 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Taco$3.75
More about Blended Culture
Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
House made beef barbacoa garnished with cilantro, diced onions and a lime wedge!
More about Eldorado Cafe
TACOS • SALADS

El Chilito

4501 Manchaca Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$3.75
beef cheeks, citrus and garlic, cilantro, fresh onion
Barbacoa Burrito$7.50
beef cheeks, citrus and garlic, cilantro, fresh onion
Barbacoa Soup$5.00
beef broth, barbacoa, garbanzo beans, white rice, cilantro and onion, corn or flour tortillas
More about El Chilito
Taco Flats

1110 West Lynn, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa$6.00
slow smoked beef, beef chuck roll, beef cheek, fried garlic, onion, cilantro
More about Taco Flats

